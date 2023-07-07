Portugal D7 Visa for Indian Citizens: Ultimate Guide

The Portugal D7 Visa is also known as a Passive Income or Retirement Visa. Financially independent Indian citizens, such as investors or pensioners, can obtain this visa and a residence permit after providing evidence of a passive income of at least €760 per month.

6 Reasons why Indians should choose Portugal D7 Visa

The Portugal D7 Visa program is only available to non-EU citizens. It offers several benefits to Indian nationals who wish to live, work, or retire in Portugal. Here are some of the main advantages of the Portugal D7 Visa:

1. Access to the Schengen Area. The D7 Visa allows Indians to travel freely within Schengen and stay in any other Schengen country for 90 days out of 180. In 2022, Indians had a high Schengen visa rejection rate of 18%. With a D7 Visa, this will not be a problem.

2. Prospect of Portugal citizenship. After five years of uninterrupted residency, Indians can apply for permanent residence or even Portuguese citizenship, which gives them visa-free travel to 188 countries, compared to about 60 countries with an Indian passport.

3. Tax benefits. If Indians spend 183 days out of 365 in Portugal, they become tax residents and can get a non-habitual resident (NHR) status for 10 years. It allows Indian nationals not to pay global income tax in Portugal if it has already been paid in India. Their Portuguese income will be taxed at a flat rate of 20%.

4. Business opportunities. The D7 Visa allows Indians to obtain a residence permit. Then they can become self-employed or set up businesses and work for Portuguese employers.

5. Quality education and healthcare. Portugal has a well-regarded system of education and healthcare infrastructure. Indian citizens with the D7 Visa can take advantage of these opportunities for themselves or their family members.

6. Cultural ties. Portugal is home to over 80,000 Indians, including recent immigrants and those with ancestral ties to India. The Indian community in Portugal has places of worship and hosts annual festivities, making it easier for Indian citizens to adapt to life abroad.

Requirements for Portugal D7 Visa

To apply for a Portugal D7 Visa, Indian citizens must:

be over 18;

have no criminal records;

have a passive income of at least €760 per month, which is the minimum wage in Portugal;

own or rent property in Portugal.

The spouses and dependent close relatives of Indian nationals, such as minor children, siblings, and parents, can be added to the application. In this case, the minimum passive income also includes 50% of the living wage for a spouse or a parent and 30% for each child. The income must come from outside Portugal, including salaries from remote work, pensions, dividends, royalties, interest, or rentals.

How to apply for a Portugal D7 Visa as an Indian citizen

To apply for the Portugal D7 Visa as an Indian citizen, you must gather certain documents to support your application:

a valid international passport;

a completed visa application form;

two passport-sized coloured photos;

proof of accommodation in Portugal;

proof of sufficient financial means;

health insurance;

criminal record certificate from India;

a NIF registration certificate;

proof of kinship for family members: marriage or birth certificates;

biometric data.

Assistance from an investment migration expert can simplify the application process.

The application process includes: filling out forms, obtaining a taxpayer number, opening a bank account, finding accommodation in Portugal to rent or purchase, and preparing the necessary documents for submission to a consulate.

Once you have applied at SEF (Immigration and Borders Service in Portugal), you can expect to receive your Portugal D7 Visa within 60 days. After that, you can apply for residence permits for you and your family.

Main points about Portugal D7 Visa for Indians

Portugal D7 Visa presents financially independent Indian citizens with an opportunity to live, work, or retire in Portugal. It offers numerous benefits, including tax optimisation, excellent healthcare and education, access to the Schengen Area, and the possibility of obtaining EU citizenship after five years of residency.

Indian citizens interested in applying for the Portugal D7 Visa must meet specific requirements, such as having a passive income of at least €760 per month and owning or renting a property in Portugal. Seeking the assistance of an investment migration expert like Immigrant Invest can streamline the application process and increase the chances of a successful outcome.

