Port Blair, capital of Andaman and Nicobar Island get a new name, know what it is

This renaming follows a string of similar actions to erase colonial imprints, including the rebranding of Rashtrapati Bhavan's halls and changes in Indian Navy traditions

In a surprise move, the Centre has officially renamed Port Blair, the capital of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The new name? Shri Vijaya Puram. But why this sudden change, and what does it symbolise?

For centuries, the city bore the name of Captain Archibald Blair, a British naval officer of the East India Company. But in a nation striving to eliminate remnants of colonial influence, this name has long felt like a reminder of an era best forgotten. On Wednesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce that the change represents a significant step toward reclaiming India's historical and cultural identity.

Inspired by the vision of PM @narendramodi Ji, to free the nation from the colonial imprints, today we have decided to rename Port Blair as "Sri Vijaya Puram."



While the earlier name had a colonial legacy, Sri Vijaya Puram symbolises the victory achieved in our freedom struggle… — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 13, 2024

“Shri Vijaya Puram embodies the victory of our freedom struggle and highlights the Andaman and Nicobar Islands' contribution to that cause,” Shah said. He emphasised that this region, once part of the Chola Empire, has always played a pivotal role in India's strategic and developmental goals. The islands, particularly Port Blair, hold deep historical significance, including the infamous Cellular Jail, where many freedom fighters, including Veer Savarkar, were imprisoned. It was also where Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose first raised the Indian flag.

This renaming follows a string of similar actions to erase colonial imprints, including the rebranding of Rashtrapati Bhavan's halls and changes in Indian Navy traditions. The move signals a broader effort by the government to reflect India's cultural heritage in its institutions and landmarks.

With ‘Shri Vijaya Puram,’ the Centre aims not only to rename a city but also to rewrite a chapter of history—one that celebrates India's strength and independence, free from its colonial past.