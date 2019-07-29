Porsche launches new version of SUV Macan in India priced at Rs 69.98 lakh

Luxury sports car maker Porsche on Monday launched an all-new version of its compact SUV Macan in India with price starting at Rs 69.98 lakh (ex-showroom).

A more powerful version of the model - Macan S - is priced at Rs 85.03 lakh.

"The Macan has been one of our most successful series in India and with the new generation combining even more pronounced Porsche DNA, greater performance and comfort, I am confident that the success story is sure to continue," Porsche India Director Pavan Shetty told reporters here.

The new range offers the perfect balance of emotions and functionality, he added.

The Macan comes with an enhanced two-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine, producing 252 hp of power. It can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 6.5 seconds with an ability to attain a top speed of 227 km/h.

Macan S, on the other hand, is powered by a new V6 engine, which produces 354 hp of power.