'Poriborton' in Bengal: At least two killed in post-poll violence, TMC workers, leaders attacked

At least two people were killed in two days of post-poll violence in West Bengal after the BJP’s win, including a TMC supporter in Beleghata and a BJP worker in New Town. Details here

Murder and mayhem have been unleashed in West Bengal after the BJP marked a sweeping victory in Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress turf. At least two people have been killed in two days of post-poll violence, including vandalism at several TMC offices across the city.

2 killed in West Bengal post-poll violence

The first death occurred Monday night in Beleghata, where Biswajit Pattanayak, 45, a chef at a cafe on James Long Sarani, was found critically injured. Pattanayak was taken to NRS Medical College and Hospital and later to a private hospital near Mullickbazar crossing, where he was declared dead. His sister, Piyali, alleged that BJP supporters in the neighbourhood called him out and beat him. Police have registered a case against unknown persons, and the post-mortem report was pending as of Tuesday night.

Another death occurred on Tuesday in New Town, where BJP functionaries alleged that party worker Madhu Mandal was attacked and killed by TMC members. Police said Mandal fell after being hit on the chest and died. BJP sources named TMC leader Kamal Mandal as the prime suspect. Police said raids were being conducted, as reported by the Telegraph.

ECI issues stern 'zero tolerance' warning

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has issued a stern directive to the West Bengal Chief Secretary (CS), Director General of Police (DGP), and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) to ensure 'zero tolerance' toward any incidents of post-poll violence in the state. The TMC office in the Dumurjala area of Howrah was allegedly vandalised, escalating the already intense political atmosphere in West Bengal. The incident scene shows broken windows, torn posters, and scattered furniture, with the TMC flag thrown onto the road. This act of vandalism follows a series of violent incidents between TMC and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters in the state, highlighting the increasing political hostility ahead of the final election results. Tensions also flared in Cooch Behar, where the TMC President of Dinhata Town Block, Bishu Dhar, was allegedly attacked by BJP workers and supporters outside the counting centre.

(With ANI Inputs)