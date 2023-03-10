POPxo Power Women List 2023: Celebrating 23 Trailblazing Women on International Women's Day

23 phenomenal women. One power-packed list.

This Women’s Day, POPxo celebrates them and their excellence

New Delhi, March 8, 2023 - POPxo, India's largest online community of women, has announced the much-awaited POPxo Power Women List 2023 on the occasion of #InternationalWomensDay. The annual Power Women List celebrates remarkable Indian women from diverse domains whose power moves led to a strong, positive impact.

The year 2022 saw incredible women take charge and hustle their way to success, and the POPxo Power Women List 2023 acknowledges and applauds their efforts. Some women won laurels for the country in international sports, some went out of their way to lend a helping hand to those in need, while others took their business to greater heights. This year's list is an extension of POPxo's mission to help women lead their best lives and inspire them to become the best versions of themselves.

Priyanka Gill, Co-Founder of the Good Glamm Group and CEO, the Good Media Co, said, “Powerful women aren't born, they're made. They are forged through the challenges of life and come out stronger, wiser, and more capable of taking on whatever the world throws their way. They inspire us to dream big, work hard, and never give up. We are thrilled to unveil our POPxo Power Women List 2023 this #InternationalWomensDay, which showcases the remarkable achievements of 23 women who have truly made a difference in their respective fields. These women have broken through gender barriers, shattered stereotypes, and made history with their exceptional courage, resilience, and unwavering determination. Here's to the power women who are changing the world, one day at a time."

The POPxo editorial team researched and collated names of women leaders from diverse domains out of which 23 were shortlisted for the POPxo Power Women List 2023. The selection covered the positive impact the #PowerMove made by these women had on society and established themselves as peer leaders, and inspired and influenced young minds.

The POPxo Power Women List 2023 features –

Aabha Bakaya, Founder & CEO, Ladies Who Lead Alia Bhatt, Actor & Founder, Ed-a-Mamma Ambika Nayak, Musician & Model Aashti Miller, Architect & Founder, MillerInk Divia Thani, Global Editorial Director, Conde Nast Traveller Ghazal Alagh, Co-Founder, Mamaearth Karuna Nundy, Advocate, Supreme Court of India & Delhi High Court Malika Sadani, Founder, The Moms Co Malini Agarwal, Co-Founder, The Good Creator Co, Founder & Creative Director, MissMalini Entertainment Masaba Gupta, Fashion Designer Naiyya Saggi, Co-Founder, The Good Glamm Group Niharika NM, Influencer Nikhat Zareen, Boxer Natasha Poonawalla, Executive Director, Serum Institute of India Rohini Nilekani, Chairperson, Rohini Nilekani Philanthropies Shraddha Kapoor, Actor & Investor Samyukta Nair, Food Entrepreneur , Founder & CEO, LSL Capital Smriti Mandhana, Cricketer Smriti Mundhra, Filmmaker Swati Bhargava, Co-Founder, CashKaro & EarnKaro Suchita Salwan, Co-Founder, Little Black Book Twinkle Khanna, Author, and Founder & CEO, Tweak India Vineeta Singh, CEO, Sugar Cosmetics

The 23 women on the POPxo Power Women List 2023 have put India on the global stage and revolutionized their respective industries. POPxo celebrates their grit, determination and excellence by telling their stories through in-depth interviews, social media amplification, and videos. The POPxo Power Women List 2023 is a testament to these women's remarkable achievements and serves as an inspiration for young women to follow in their footsteps and create their own success stories.

