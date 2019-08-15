Population explosion is a concern: Key takeaways from PM's first I-Day speech in Modi 2.0 era

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of 73rd Independence day on Thursday addressed the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort in the national capital and emphasised on the population explosion in the country asking citizens to do proper family planning.

"There is one issue I want to highlight today — population explosion. We have to think, can we do justice to the aspirations of our children. There is a need to have greater discussion and awareness on population explosion," PM Modi said on Thursday.

"Population explosion in the country will create various problems for the coming generations. Those who follow the policy of small family also contribute to the development of the nation, it is also a form of patriotism," PM Modi added.

Talking on the abrogation of Article 370 and 35A, PM Modi said 'it is a step towards realising the dream of Sardar Patel.'

"The new government has not completed even 10 weeks, but in this short span of time in every sector we have taken important steps. Article 370 and 35A being revoked is a step towards realizing the dream of Sardar Patel," PM Modi said.

Making another important announcement during his Independence Day speech, PM Narendra Modi said that India will have a Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) who will head all the three forces — Army, Air Force, and Navy.

Mentioning that after achieving one nation, one constitution, India is talking about one nation, one election. PM Modi asked citizens to focus on water conservation, saying it is the need of the hour.

Waging a war against the use of plastic, PM Modi appealed to citizens to stop using polythenes and instead carry a paper bag or cloth bag when they go to stores to purchase items. PM also asked shopkeepers to stop selling polythenes and start keeping paper bags.

Key takeaways from PM Narendra Modi's address on 73rd Independence Day:

Only when wealth is created, wealth will be distributed.

Today, the Government in India is stable, policy regime is predictable...the world is eager to explore trade with India.

Earlier the aspiration was to have a good mobile phone but now, people aspire better data speed. Times are changing and we have to accept that.

India does not want incremental progress. A high jump is needed, our thought process has to be expanded. We have to keep in mind global best practices and build good systems.

Every effort made to remove corruption and black money is welcome. These are menaces that have ruined India for 70 long years. Let us always reward honesty

One Nation, One Constitution — This spirit has become a reality and India is proud of that.

We think differently and it is India First for us. Politics comes and goes but steps in the interest of the nation are paramount.

Five years ago, people always thought — Kya desh badlega aur kya badlav ho sakta hai? Now, people say — Ha, mera desh badal sakta hai.

