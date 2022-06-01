‘Population control law coming soon in India’: Union Minister reveals PM Modi’s next major policy

Photo - ANI

As the population in India is increasing at a steady rate, Union Minister Prahlad Singh Patel gave a hint about what the next policy by the Narendra Modi-led central government could be. Patel said that the government will introduce a population control law in the country soon.

The introduction of a population control bill in India – which can be one of the biggest moves by the Modi government – has always been a debated topic in India, often spouting political differences between the BJP and Congress.

The Union Minister for food processing industries was in Raipur to attend ‘Garib Kalyan Sammelan’ at ICAR-National Institute of Biotic Stress Management, Baronda.

When asked by reporters about a law on population control, Patel said, “It will be brought soon, don't worry. When such strong and big decisions have been taken then the rest too (will be taken).” He also attacked the ruling Congress in Chhattisgarh claiming it has failed to achieve targets under some Central schemes.

As per PTI reports, Patel said, “The state government has been able to achieve only 23 percent work under Jal Jeevan Mission while the national average of target achievement under it is 50 percent.”

“There is no problem with water sources in the state but the problem is management. Similarly, the state could not complete the target under the PM Awas scheme..,” he said.

Earlier, interacting with beneficiaries of various Central schemes during Gariba Kalyan Sammelan, Patel highlighted various achievements of the Narendra Modi government in the last eight years and said 'service, good governance and welfare of poor' is the basic mantra of the Central government.

The entry of a population control law in India has been a conflicting issue for many communities, and the central government has hinted at introducing this bill for several years now. It must be noted that no hard confirmation on the bill has been given by the Centre yet.

(With PTI inputs)

