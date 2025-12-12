Who is IAS Supriya Sahu? Civil servant gets UN's highest environmental honour for...
Popular weightloss drug Ozempic launched in India at the price of Rs..., check dosage, more details
No Cameron Green on CSK's radar? Five-time champions drop big IPL 2026 auction hint
Viral video: Shatrughan Sinha hits back at Jaya Bachchan's insulting remark on paparazzi, supports photogrphers: 'Aap log pant bhi achi pehnti ho aur...'
Watch: Gautam Gambhir's tense handshake with Indian players sparks buzz; fiery dugout visuals go viral
NSE and Groww Listing Gains: How their correlation will define the shape of Indian Capital Market Future
Young Entrepreneur Malik Tayyab Inspiring the World
Inside Diljit Dosanjh’s Fitness Routine: From 4 am workouts to protein-packed meals, his green juice recipe REVEALED
Another JOLT to IndiGo, after DGCA dismissed 4 inspectors, airline receives tax penalty of Rs...
Awami League banned, Sheikh Hasina exiled, leaders silenced: Why Bangladesh election 2026 face legitimacy crisis?
INDIA
Novo Nordisk launched its most popular weight-loss drug Ozempic in India on Friday. The price of this drug starts at Rs 8,800 a month. Ozempic is approved in India for adults.
Novo Nordisk launched its most popular weight-loss drug Ozempic in India on Friday. The price of this drug starts at Rs 8,800 a month. Ozempic is approved in India for adults.