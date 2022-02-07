Popular Haryana singer found dead at her home under mysterious circumstances

Famous Haryana folk singer Sarita Chaudhary was today found dead under mysterious circumstances today in Sonipat district. Her dead body was found at her home and the police observed the late singer bleeding from her mouth upon arrival at the spot, Hindi news outlets widely reported.

A forensic team is reportedly at the spot and probing the incident. Locals are also being questioned. Chaudhary was a well-known singer of Raagni, which is a kind of folk music native to Haryana. The late singer was also popular on YouTube where her videos have thousands of admirers.

Chaudhary used to live in a Housing Board Society in Sector 15, it was reported. She was also the head mistress of a primary school situated in Sector 12. A prominent stage musician in the state, she is also popular in other states. Her kin reached Chaudhary’s residence on Monday after the singer did not answer calls. The house was reportedly locked from inside.

Entry was forced after police was informed. The singer was found dead lying on her bed and bleeding from the mouth. Investigations are ongoing. The cause of death hasn’t been ascertained till now. Either suicide or murder have not been ruled out yet.