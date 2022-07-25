'Proof that poor can not only dream but also fulfil them': Top remarks by Droupadi Murmu, India's first tribal President

Droupadi Murmu becomes 15th President of India

India got its first-ever tribal President on Monday as Droupadi Murmu took oath of office of the country’s top constitutional post. She also became the youngest and only the second woman President of India.

Chief Justice of India N V Ramana administered her oath at a ceremony held at Parliament's Central Hall in the presence of former president Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi amongst others.

After taking oath of office, Murmu expressed gratitude to the citizens of India and said that her reaching the top post was not her “personal achievement” but that of every poor in the country.

Here are the top remarks made by the 15 President of India:

Satisfying to me that the people who were devoid of development for years - the poor, Dalits, backward, the tribals - can see me as their reflection. My nomination has blessings of the poor behind it, it's a reflection of the dreams and capabilities of crores of women.

Reaching the Presidential post is not my personal achievement, it is the achievement of every poor in India. My nomination is evidence that the poor in India can not only dream but also fulfill those dreams.

Standing in the Parliament - the symbol of expectations, aspirations and rights of all Indians - I humbly express my gratitude to all of you. Your trust and support will be a major strength for me to carry out this new responsibility.

It is the power of India's democracy that a girl born in a poor tribal home could reach the top most constitutional post.

I have been elected during an important time when the country is marking 75 years of Independence, she noted.

President Murmu, 64, scripted history on Thursday after defeating opposition presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha to become the first tribal and the second woman to hold the top constitutional post.

She was the first woman to be sworn in as Jharkhand Governor in 2015. A two-time BJP MLA from Odisha, she was a minister in the Naveen Patnaik cabinet when the Biju Janata Dal or BJD ruled the state with BJP's support.