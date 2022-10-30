Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Picture of Rahul Gandhi holding hands with Poonam Kaur during Bharat Jodo Yatra goes viral, actress clarifies

The picture has been tweeted by BJP leader Priti Gandhi.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 30, 2022, 11:21 AM IST

Picture of Rahul Gandhi holding hands with Poonam Kaur during Bharat Jodo Yatra goes viral, actress clarifies
Picture of Rahul Gandhi holding hands with Poonam Kaur during Bharat Jodo Yatra goes viral (photo: Twitter/MrsGandhi)

A photo of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi holding the hand of actor Poonam Kaur during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Telangana has gone viral on social media. Now, the actress has clarified why the Congress leader held her hand. 

She said that during the Bharat Jodo Yatra she almost 'slipped and toppled', after that Gandhi held her hand. "This is absolutely demeaning of you, remember prime minister spoke about #narishakti - I almost slipped and toppled that’s how sir held my hand .," the actor tweeted.

The actor responded to BJP's Priti Gandhi's tweet featuring Rahul and Kaur. "Following the footsteps of his great grandfather!!" the BJP leader tweeted. A large number of users on Twitter hit out after the picture was shared by Priti Gandhi.

Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi defended the “footsteps” of the “grandfather”. The Shiv Sena leader tweeted, “If you mean, it leads to women walking shoulder to shoulder with men&hand in hand to strengthen & take the nation forward, then not just Pandit Nehru’s vision of India but also Babasaheb Ambedkar’s & the freedom fighters’ dream of equal India will be realised. Sit down please.”

READ | Why is #BoycottCadbury trending on Twitter? Know how Cadbury's Diwali ad is linked with PM Modi's father

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Arthritis: Know about its types and lifestyle changes that can help reduce joint pain and stiffness
Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora, Ananya Pandey attend Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja's Diwali bash
Filmfare Awards South 2022: Allu Arjun's Pushpa, Suriya's Soorarai Pottru win in major categories
Weight loss, better kidney health: Health benefits of including bananas in your diet
This luxury smartphone costs more than Rs 34 lakh in India, features rare Himalayan alligator skin
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Switzerland claims record for world’s longest passenger train
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.