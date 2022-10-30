Picture of Rahul Gandhi holding hands with Poonam Kaur during Bharat Jodo Yatra goes viral, actress clarifies

Picture of Rahul Gandhi holding hands with Poonam Kaur during Bharat Jodo Yatra goes viral (photo: Twitter/MrsGandhi)

A photo of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi holding the hand of actor Poonam Kaur during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Telangana has gone viral on social media. Now, the actress has clarified why the Congress leader held her hand.

She said that during the Bharat Jodo Yatra she almost 'slipped and toppled', after that Gandhi held her hand. "This is absolutely demeaning of you, remember prime minister spoke about #narishakti - I almost slipped and toppled that’s how sir held my hand .," the actor tweeted.

The actor responded to BJP's Priti Gandhi's tweet featuring Rahul and Kaur. "Following the footsteps of his great grandfather!!" the BJP leader tweeted. A large number of users on Twitter hit out after the picture was shared by Priti Gandhi.



Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi defended the “footsteps” of the “grandfather”. The Shiv Sena leader tweeted, “If you mean, it leads to women walking shoulder to shoulder with men&hand in hand to strengthen & take the nation forward, then not just Pandit Nehru’s vision of India but also Babasaheb Ambedkar’s & the freedom fighters’ dream of equal India will be realised. Sit down please.”

