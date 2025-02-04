The Trendsetters Award 2025 become a grand achievement, celebrating expertise and excellence in various fields. With luminaries like Pooja Sharma primarily in the way, the future of holistic restoration and spiritual enlightenment appears promising.

Mumbai, January 19, 2025 – Renowned Tarot and Numerology professional Pooja Sharma became venerated on the prestigious Trendsetters Award 2025 for her outstanding contributions to astrology and holistic healing. The grand occasion, organized by Times Applaud in Ginger Hotel, Mumbai in afternoon with celebrity Actress Soha Ali Khan as a Chief Guest.

Pooja Sharma, a tremendously professional Tarot & Numerology Specialist, has won an excellent reputation for her profound insights and correct predictions. Over the years, she has helped limitless people discover readability and direction through the ancient tarot analysis and numerology sciences. Her intuitive technique and commitment to guiding humans towards non-public and spiritual growth have earned her a loyal following and sizeable acclaim in holistic recovery.

Pooja Sharma's adventure into the mystical world of Tarot and numerology started at an early age when she developed a keen hobby in the cosmic energies that affect human life. With rigorous exercise and an innate religious connection, she mastered the artwork of deciphering Tarot playing cards and the importance of numbers in shaping destinies. Today, she is one of India's most respected astrologers, offering life-changing insights to individuals from all walks of existence.

Her understanding spans courting steering, career advice, economic forecasts, and non-secular counselling. Many of her clients have experienced exquisite adjustments beneath her steerage, making her a trusted call in the field. Her particular potential to mixture conventional expertise with contemporary views has set her apart, making her a beacon of desire for those searching for answers to existence's uncertainties.

The Trendsetters Award 2025 celebrated India's most influential and proficient personalities throughout numerous domain names, spotting individuals who've made a lasting impact in their respective fields. Pooja Sharma's recognition as the Famous Indian Lady Astrologer highlights her willpower to holistic recuperation and religious enlightenment.

With this prestigious honour, Pooja Sharma continues to inspire many aspiring astrologers and non-secular seekers. Her paintings reflect the recognition and appreciation of alternative healing practices in India and the past. As more individuals turn to astrology, Tarot, and numerology for steering, professionals like Pooja Sharma play a crucial role in bridging the space between historical wisdom and modern-day lifestyles demanding situations.

Instagram: Astrologer Pooja Sharma Official

