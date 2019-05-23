Headlines

Ponnani Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 Kerala: IUML's Mohammed Basheer retains seat with margin of 193273 votes

CPI(M) V Anwar, Indian United Muslim League's ET Mohammed Basheer and BJP's Professor VT Rema were the key candidates in the fray in 2019.

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 24, 2019, 02:24 PM IST

Ponnani Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: IUML's ET Mohammed Basheer has retained his seat with a margin of 193273 over Left-backed independent PV Anvar Puthan Veetil, which is close to eight times his margin of victory from the last election.

 

Update at 8:21 pm: ET Mohammed Basheer of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leading with 521438 votes against Independent candidate PV Anvar Puthan Veetil who has secured 328208 votes.

The constituency voted on April 23 in the third phase of Lok Sabha election. CPI(M) V Anwar, Indian United Muslim League's ET Mohammed Basheer and BJP's Professor VT Rema were the key candidates in the fray in 2019.

Ponnani Lok Sabha constituency profile

The Indian Union Mulsim League (IUML) once again kept hope on ET Mohammed Basheer, who has been winning from this seat for the past two consecutive terms. 

Out of 20 Lok Sabha seats, the Congress is contesting on 16 seats and has allotted 4 to its alliance partners.

As part of NDA's alliance in Kerala, BJP is contesting on 14 seats, Bharat Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS) on 5 seats and PC Thomas-led Kerala Congress on 1 seat.

Ponnani Lok Sabha constituency 2019 candidates

CPI(M): PV Anwar Indian

Indian Union Muslim League: ET Mohammed Basheer  

BJP: Professor VT Rema

Ponnani Lok Sabha results in 2014, 2009 and 2004

2014: ET Mohammed Basheer of the IUML received 378503 votes. He defeated Independent candidate V Abdurahman who got 353093 votes. 

2009: ET Mohammed Basheer of the IUML secured 385801 votes. He defeated Independent candidate Dr Hussain Randathani who received 303117 votes.

2004: E Ahammed of the MUL received 354051 votes. He defeated PP Suneer of the CPI(M) who got 251293 votes.

List of all 20 Lok Sabha constituencies in Kerala

Alappuzha, Alathur, Attingal, Chalakudy, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kannur, Kasaragod, Kollam, Kottayam, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Mavelikkara, Palakkad, Pathanamthitta, Ponnani, Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur, Vadakara and Wayanad

Lok Sabha elections 2019 were held in 7 phases.

