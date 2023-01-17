Pongal Holidays 2023: Schools in Tamil Nadu to remain closed for 4-day Pongal celebrations

Pongal is one of the popular festivals of Tamil Nadu, also called Thai Pongal and is widely celebrated in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. It is a multi-day Hindu harvesting festival which will be celebrated on January 15, 2023. The celebrations of the 4-day long festival will begin from January 15, 2023, to January 18, 2023. To celebrate this auspicious festival schools will remain closed for a four-day festival, i.e from Jan 15 to 18.

Schools will reopen on January 19, 2023, as per the notice. Parents, guardians and students are to note that their respective schools will release notifications regarding the closure and procedure for classes. However, a public holiday has been declared until January 18.

Students are advised to stay in touch with the school authorities to be updated about the holiday.

Pongal is a traditional harvest festival celebrated mainly in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The word ‘Pongal’ was derived from the word ‘Pongu’ which means to boil over. Pongal marks the beginning of the month called Thai Month. It is certainly believed that Thai month brings positive change to people’s lives and helps them to overcome difficulties.

The four days of Pongal are - Bhogi Pongal, Thai Pongal, Mattu Pongal and Kannum Pongal.

Pongal is a time when people gather with their family and friends, offer prayers, visit temples, and decorate rice-powder-based rangolis. Both Ven Pongal, which is made with rice and yellow lentils, and Sweet Pongal, also known as Chakra Pongal, a sweet porridge-like dish made with rice, moong, and dry fruits, are prepared in homes.