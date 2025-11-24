FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Pomegranate heist: Why are thieves stealing the fruit from orchards in Maharashtra?

Farmers in several districts of the state have approached cops after thousands of kilograms of their precious produce was stolen from their orchads. This has left many farmers frustrated and brought hefty losses to them.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Nov 24, 2025, 04:38 PM IST

Pomegranate heist: Why are thieves stealing the fruit from orchards in Maharashtra?
Several farmers who have been victims of the thefts have approached the police.
A curious case has emerged from Maharashtra, where robbers have a new target. Not gold or silver, thieves in the western state are now after ruby-coloured arils of the beloved fruit of pomegranate. You've read that right! Farmers in several districts of the state have approached cops after thousands of kilograms of their precious produce was stolen from their orchads. This has left many farmers frustrated and brought hefty losses to them.

Pomegranate is one of the most expensive and profitable fruit, easily fetching Rs 100 per kg and potentially more than that. And the prices are soaring due to a dip in supply over heavy and untimely rains. Major thefts have hit farmers in the pomegranate belt of Maharashtra, which includes the districts of Solapur, Nashik, Sangli, Ahmednagar, Pune, and Satara. In Shirur of Pune and Solapur's Sangola, farmers have reported crop thefts worth lakhs of rupees.

Talking about his plight, 39-year-old Altaf Mulla of Sangola said he woke up one July morning to find that harvest-ready pomegranates worth around Rs 4 lakh were missing from his farm. "The incident has dealt a severe blow, as the entire crop, worth around Rs 4 lakh, was market-ready. My wife and children cultivated it during difficult times while I was undergoing surgery for a kidney stone," he told news agency PTI.

In recent months, there have been at least 15 incidents of pomegranate theft of quantities of more than two tonnes, according to a report by The Indian Express. Several farmers who have been victims of the thefts have approached the police, but not many have received the respite that they expected. For instance, Mulla told PTI that he had lodged a complaint with the Sangola police station, but there has been no progress on the probe even months after the robbery.

