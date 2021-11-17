Delhi pollution: Now, get ready to pay Rs 10000 fine if you don't have THIS document

As the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital Delhi is hovering in the 'Very Poor' category for the fourth consecutive day on Wednesday (November 17), the Delhi transport department has launched a drive to curb vehicular air pollution. Under this, if you arrive at fuel stations in Delhi and do not have a valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate, you will have to pay a challan of Rs 10,000.

The Delhi government is running a series of campaigns to control pollution. In view of the rising pollution levels in Delhi, the Transport Department has intensified its drive against polluting trains. Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUC) is being examined at petrol pumps as part of the pollution prevention drive.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) for Delhi and its surrounding areas on Tuesday held a meeting with the chief secretaries, top police officers and officials from multiple agencies from the Centre and the states of Delhi-NCR to thrash out emergency measures in view of the severity of air pollution in the region.

However, the decision arrived at has been kept under wraps as the officials felt that it needs to be informed in the Supreme Court first before making it public.