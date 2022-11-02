Pollution: Noida air quality worse than Delhi, Gurugram logs 'very poor' AQI

Delhi air pollution (File)

The air quality index of Delhi improved on Wednesday with the overall AQI standing at 354 at 6 am. On Tuesday, the National Capital's AQI slipped into the severe category amid reports of stubble burning in surrounding areas and unfavourable weather conditions. Noida's air pollution, however, was off the charts this morning.

Noida and surrounding areas on Wednesday morning choked on air mixed with smoke. The visibility was a tad low and the air quality index was above the 400-mark, landing the city in the 'severe' zone.

Gurugram's overall AQI was in the very poor category this morning at 346.

Delhi's airport area reported an AQI of 354.

Noida's AQI was 406.

On Tuesday, Delhi logged the worst overall AQI of 424. The city's AQI had reached hazardous levels at 551.

Delhi's 24-hour air quality index (AQI) stood at 424 at 4 pm on Tuesday, the worst after December 26 last year when it was 459. This is the second 'severe' air quality day in Delhi this year after January 2 (AQI 404), according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

An AQI above 400 is considered "severe" and can affect healthy people and seriously impact those with existing illnesses.

According to the Energy Policy Institute at the University of Chicago (EPIC)'s Air Quality Life Index (AQLI) released in June, residents of Delhi stand to lose 10 years of life expectancy due to poor air quality.

Air pollution rose to the upper end of the "severe" category at Burari Crossing (AQI 477), Bawana (465), Wazirpur (467), Narela (465), Vivek Vihar (457), Rohini (462), Jahangirpuri (475), Sonia Vihar (469) and Ashok Vihar (465).

SAFAR, a forecasting agency under the Union Ministry of Earth Sciences, said the share of farm fires in Delhi PM2.5 pollution stood at 14 percent on Tuesday. It was 22 percent on Monday, 26 percent on Sunday, the highest this year so far, and 21 percent on Saturday.