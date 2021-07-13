Poll strategist Prashant Kishor meets Rahul Gandhi

Poll strategist Prashant Kishor met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at his residence in Delhi on Tuesday. The meeting comes amid efforts by the Congress leadership to find a solution to the factionalism in the Punjab unit ahead of assembly polls early next year.

There is no official word regarding the meeting, at which Congress General Secretary K.C. Venugopal was also present.

Elections are also due in four other states including Uttar Pradesh early next year. Kishor had met NCP chief Sharad Pawar last month.

As per reports, when Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh was in Delhi to meet interim party chief Sonia Gandhi, he had also met Kishor. Singh had appointed Kishor as his Principal Advisor in March this year.

The Congress is likely to come with an amicable formula for Punjab this week as infighting within the state unit has not de-escalated.

Kishor had aided the efforts of Trinamool Congress and of the DMK-led front in Tamil Nadu in the assembly elections held earlier this year.