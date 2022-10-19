Poll defeats, infightings and rising challengers: Challenges await Kharge as Congress pins hopes on its new president

Congress president-elect Mallikarjun Kharge

Mapanna Mallikarjun Kharge, a staunch Gandhi family loyalist from Karnataka, has become the Congress' first non-Gandhi president in 24 years. The 80-year-old leader succeeds Sonia Gandhi at the grand old party's highest office.

Kharge was elected MLA for nine times in a row, seeing a steady rise in his career graph from humble beginnings as a union leader in his home district of Gulbarga (renamed as Kalaburagi).

He joined the party in 1969 and went on to become President of the Gulbarga City Congress Committee.

That Kharge was unconquerable at the hustings was mirrored until 2014 Lok Sabha polls in which he bucked the Narendra Modi wave that swept Karnataka, particularly Hyderabad-Karnataka region, and had won from Gulbarga with a margin of over 74,000 votes.

He has won from Gurmitkal assembly constituency nine times before he plunged into the Lok Sabha poll arena in 2009 and has been a two time MP from Gulbarga parliamentary segment.

However, in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls the veteran leader was defeated by BJP's Umesh Jadhav in Gulbarga by a margin of 95,452 votes.

For Kharge, popularly known as "solillada Saradara", (a leader without defeat), this was the first electoral loss in his political life spanning more than five decades.

A hard-boiled Congressman and loyal to the core to the Gandhi family, Kharge has played multiple roles in different ministries that has enriched his experience as an administrator.

But for Kharge, leading the current crisis-hit Congress will be a tougher task than winning electoral battles for himself. The post of party president has brought along with it umpteen challenges that need to be addressed to pull the 137-year-old party out of the existential crisis it is facing.

The first and foremost challenge before Kharge is to make the party reconnect with the common man and start winning elections again. He should be aware of the fact that a mere change in leadership will not change much for the party.

The 80-year-old will have to revamp the process of functioning of the party. Other than living in the glory of its past and criticising the current NDA regime over its policies, the Congress will have to offer something new to the electorate and catch their attention and reoccupy their minds.