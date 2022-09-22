'Politics shouldn't provide cover to facilitate impunity': India tells UN as China shields Pakistan-based terrorists

UN Security Council - File Photo

Strongly reacting to China’s move blocking a proposal by India and the US to blacklist Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist Sajid Mir, India has called for impartiality in sanctioning terrorists at the UN Security Council.

For the third time in last three months, China last week blocked a joint India-US attempt to put Sajid Mir on the UNSC’s 1267 list, placing a hold on the proposal. Mir is wanted by the Indian security agencies in connection with the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

Last month, China put a hold on a proposal by the US and India to blacklist Abdul Rauf Azhar, the brother of Jaish-e Mohammed (JEM) chief Masood Azhar. In June, China put another hold on a proposal to list Pakistan-based terrorist Abdul Rehman Makki.

"Politics should never ever provide cover to evade accountability. Nor indeed to facilitate impunity. Regrettably, we have seen this of late in this very chamber (UNSC), when it comes to sanctioning some of the world's most dreaded terrorists," Foreign Minister S Jaishankar said at the UN today.

"If egregious attacks committed in broad daylight are left unpunished, this council must reflect on the signals we are sending on impunity. There must be consistency if we are to ensure credibility," he said.

India has in the past criticised China - an all-weather ally of Islamabad - for its “double standards” and for being “two-faced” on the issue of terrorism for consistently stopping the listing of Pakistan-based terrorists on the UNSC 1267 list, despite the fact that the groups they belong to were listed decades ago.

At the SCO meeting on Friday, President Xi had, in his address, spoken about the need for concerted action on terrorism by the eight members of the grouping. The SCO members consist of India, Pakistan, China, Russia and four Central Asian states.

Mir’s case has been particularly egregious as despite him being on India’s UAPA most wanted list, and the U.S. FBI’s most wanted list , he has not been placed on the UNSC’s list yet.

In the 26/11 attacks trial, Mir was identified as having recruited and trained the attackers, including Ajmal Kasab, sending David Headley to Mumbai to carry out reconnaissance operations, and directing the killings during the three-day siege of Mumbai, particularly at Chabad House.