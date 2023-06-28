Politics over ICC World Cup 2023 schedule: Mohali, Kerala excluded from venue list, Shashi Tharoor says this

Politics over ICC World Cup 2023 schedule: Mohali, Kerala excluded from venue

The ICC Men’s World Cup 2023 schedule was announced by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday morning, with India set to host the cricket tournament this year. However, several significant cities were left out of the list of venues for the matches.

Several people and authorities were visibly disappointed as Mohali was left out of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 fixtures, while many matches are being conducted in the newly renovated Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

Further, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, who represents Kerala in the Parliament, expressed his disappointment that iconic cricket match venues such as Thiruvananthapuram’s SportsHub were left out of the list, while Ahmedabad is being made into the “cricket capital of India”.

Tharoor took to social media and tweeted, “Disappointed to see that Thiruvananthapuram's #SportsHub, hailed by many as the best cricket stadium in India, is missing from the #WorldCup2023 fixture list. Ahmedabad is becoming the new cricket capital of the country, but could a match or two not have been allotted to Kerala?”

Punjab Sports Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer condemns the exclusion of Mohali from the list of cities to host the ICC Cricket World Cup-2023



"The exclusion of Punjab's Mohali from the list of host cities for the tournament was due to political interference. Punjab government… pic.twitter.com/R7RVCejMfE — ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2023

Apart from Kerala’s SportsHub, the Mohali cricket stadium in Punjab was also left out of the list, apparently due to political differences.It must be noted that AAP has formed a government in Punjab, and it stands against the BJP-led Centre.

Punjab Sports Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer condemned the exclusion of Mohali from the list of cities to host the ICC Cricket World Cup-2023 "The exclusion of Punjab's Mohali from the list of host cities for the tournament was due to political interference. Punjab government will raise this issue with BCCI," Hayer said, as per ANI.

The schedule for the ICC Men’s cricket World Cup 2023 India has been released and most of the cricket matches are in Ahmedabad, Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad. The India vs Pakistan match is set to be conducted in Narendra Modi Stadium in Gujarat on October 15.

READ | India's matches in World Cup 2023: Full fixture list, date, venue and everything else