Politics of revenge in Bengal: FIR against Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek

Bidhannagar Police have filed an FIR against TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee over alleged provocative and inflammatory election speeches shared on social media during the West Bengal Assembly polls.

Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate has registered a first information report (FIR) against Trinamool Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP Abhishek Banerjee over alleged inflammatory remarks made during the recent West Bengal Assembly election campaign.

According to police sources, the FIR was filed on Friday following a complaint accusing Banerjee of delivering provocative speeches that were later circulated on social media platforms. The complaint alleged that several statements made by the TMC national general secretary were objectionable and capable of creating social unrest.

Complaint Filed by Local Resident

The case was initiated after Rajib Sarkar, a resident of the Bidhannagar area, submitted a formal complaint to the police on May 5, one day after the West Bengal Assembly election results were declared.

In his complaint, Sarkar claimed that Banerjee used offensive language against Union ministers and leaders of rival political parties during campaign speeches. He further alleged that the remarks could incite tension among different communities and influence voters improperly during the electoral process.

Police officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed that the FIR had been registered and an investigation was underway. However, no detailed public statement has yet been issued by the police administration regarding the next steps in the case.

Charges Under BNS and Election Laws

The FIR includes several provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including charges related to provoking riots, promoting hatred between groups, criminal intimidation, and spreading information that could create hostility among communities.

Banerjee has also been booked under sections of the Representation of the People Act dealing with interference in the free exercise of electoral rights and promoting enmity during elections on grounds such as religion, caste, language, or community.

Legal experts noted that such provisions are often invoked in cases involving election speeches or political statements that authorities believe may disturb public order.

No Official Response Yet

As of now, neither the Trinamool Congress leadership nor Banerjee himself has publicly responded to the FIR. Senior leaders of the ruling party in West Bengal have also remained silent on the matter.

The development comes amid heightened political tensions in the state following the recently concluded Assembly elections, where campaign rhetoric from multiple parties drew sharp criticism from opponents. The investigation is expected to examine the speeches, videos, and related social media posts cited in the complaint.