A finance bill was passed in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly on Friday (March 21). However, members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) mistook it for the proposed bill providing four percent reservation to Muslims in government contracts, causing massive uproar in the assembly. BJP leaders tore copies of the quota bill and flung them at the Assembly Speaker.

"The Chief Minister was busy presenting the four percent Muslim bill and hence we protested. The government MLAs also tore papers and threw books at us; we didn’t harm anybody," Bharath Shetty, a BJP MLA, said, according to India Today.

However, the Assembly Speaker's Office later confirmed it was a finance bill and not the Muslim reservation bill that was passed. The latter was still under review, the publication reported citing sources in the government.

The so-called Muslim quota bill has sparked a major political row in the southern state.

The bill provides for 4% reservation to Muslims in civil work contracts valued up to Rs 2 crore, and goods and services contracts valued up to Rs 1 crore. The bill proposes to amend the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurement (KTPP) Act, 1999.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah-led Congress government says the bill is aimed to ensuring social justice and economic opportunities for minorities while opposition parties, including the BJP, accuse the government of indulging in appeasement politics.

Friday's proceedings in the Karnataka Assembly were also disrupted over an alleged honey trap scandal.