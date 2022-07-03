Smriti Irani

Smriti Irani, the Union Minister for Women and Child Development, criticised Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for not receiving Prime Minister Narendra Modi in accordance with the law when he traveled to Hyderabad to participate in the party's two-day national executive committee (NEC) meeting that got underway on Saturday.

Earlier, Chief Minister KCR attacked PM Modi during a campaign event for Yashwant Sinha, the Opposition's candidate for the July 18 presidential election. The Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) chief called Prime Minister Narendra Modi a "salesman" and said the Make-In-India claims were false. While he did not meet PM Modi, he did greet Yashwant Sinha at the airport just hours before.

Addressing a press conference in Hyderabad, Irani said that the chief minister (KCR) has insulted both an individual and an institution.

“Telangana CM KCR insulted not just an individual but also an institution. He jeopardised the integrity of the constitution. Politics may be a circus for KCR’s party, but for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers it is a medium for social emancipation and nation-building,” said Irani.

She challenged KCR's claim that Telangana has a development model that should be followed across India. "An organisation that does not fulfill the responsibility of receiving the PM, which believes that serving a family is a responsibility, can never be a role model for the country."

"One who hurts the dignity of the constitution is a dictator. Today, KCR is a dictator," she added.

Talking to the media persons about the national executive meet, she said, “BJP national president JP Nadda addressed the party’s national executive meet where he mentioned the pro-poor welfare policies of the Modi government. In the last eight years, our government worked for the empowerment of women and assisted youth in servicing the nation,” she added.

“BJP national president spoke elaborately on government schemes on Jan Dhan Yojana which has provided economic support to close to 45 crore people, Prime Minister Awas Yojana, Ayushman Bharat scheme along with mentioning social service schemes and policies for farmers,” she stated.

The BJP’s initiative comes at a time when Telangana is heading for Assembly polls in 2023 and the BJP sees a huge prospect of bringing down the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi government.

KCR's son KT Rama Rao, a minister in his cabinet, made fun of those arriving to attend the BJP's two-day meeting earlier. He urged them to enjoy Irani tea and eat Hyderabadi biryani and suggested that PM Modi should learn from the Telangana development model.