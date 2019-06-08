Politicising the Bengali sweet tooth? 'Jai Shri Ram', 'Joy Bangla' sandesh on demand in Jamai Shashti

Shopkeepers say that in the exchange of sweets, there aren't any feelings of hatred or bigotry, but purely of delight.



It's a special day for the Bengalis, especially for Bengal's son-in-laws or the 'Jamai' Babus.

This day, celebrated by the event-loving Bengalis as 'Jamai Shashti' each year, brings in the opportunity for the customary Bengali folk to celebrate their familial bonds through the traditional custom of treating the Jamai to home-cooked food and other delicacies from his in-laws or the 'Shoshur Bari'.

But this year, in addition to the usual bounty, a stunning treat awaits the Jamai. 'Jai Shri Ram', 'Jai Hind', and 'Joy Bangla' make sweets are selling in the markets of Bengal this year, particularly for occasions such as this.

The debate centering the slogans of 'Jai Shri Ram' and 'Joy Bangla' have been found hitting social media and Bengal's politics in recent times.

Now, in order to attract the Bengali sweet tooth, desserts made with milk and sugar or 'sandesh' adorned with the highly-debated slogans have hit Bengal's sweet shops. The sweet items are priced at anywhere between Rs 100 to Rs 200 per kg.

Customers have been lining up since this morning to purchase sweets embellished with messages of their liking. While a mother-in-law stands in queue to get her Jamai sweets displaying 'Jai Shri Ram', another person takes home for their sister's husband a sandesh that finely embellishes the message of 'Jai Hind' or even 'Jai Bangla'.

Shopkeepers say that in the exchange of sweets, there aren't any feelings of hatred or bigotry, but purely of delight.