Political tug-of-war on Netaji anniversary in Bengal

As the country celebrated the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, a four-way political tug of war ensued in West Bengal as parties debated on who is the real "Desh Bhakt".

The question has triggered a new debate in Bengal Politics. The BJP, the TMC, the Congress and the Left parties all engaged to prove as "Netaji lover".

Racing to claim Netaji's legacy in Bengal, all parties' main focus was to attack each other.

BJP leader Chandra Bose, also the grand-nephew of Netaji, launched a scathing attack on the Congress.

"Nehru (Jawaharlal Nehru), Mahatma Gandhi were totally against Netaji. Due to them, the freedom movement was disturbed. Congress party has no right to celebrate Netaji's birthday," he said.

At state Congress office, a seminar was held on Netaji and secularism.

Speaking on the occasion, AICC member Suvankar Sarkar said, "Maybe there was some political differences but don't forget that the title of Netaji was given by Gandhiji. Netaji wanted secular India. Saffron brigade never accepted Netaji's view earlier."

Slamming the BJP, CPI(M) Politburo Member MD Salim said, "Saffron brigade is Syama Prasad Mukherjee's students. They don't have any right to say anything about Netaji."

Forward Block, the party founded by Netaji, demanded that January 23 should be marked as 'Deshprem Divas'.

Forward Block state secretary Naren Chatterjee said, "We refuse religious polarisation. We want the central government to declare this day as a holiday."