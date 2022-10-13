Political row erupts over Sourav Ganguly's exit from BCCI; TMC and BJP indulge in war of words

Headlines

Manipur violence: Amid atrocities, why Kuki leaders and BJP MLAs are demanding three separate UTs?

Ratan Tata named this iconic SUV to honour former employee, know the story of Tata Sumo

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s purrfect workout! Watch her sweating it out with pet cat Gelato

Meet India’s highest taxpayer and it’s not Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Ratan Tata, Gautam Singhania or Dilip Shanghvi

Meet Karnataka's richest man who is IIT Kanpur grad, runs Rs 1.49 lakh crore company; his net worth is...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

US: ‘Opportunity crimes’ against Indians, South Asians on the rise in Massachusetts

Manipur violence: Amid atrocities, why Kuki leaders and BJP MLAs are demanding three separate UTs?

Ratan Tata named this iconic SUV to honour former employee, know the story of Tata Sumo

10 Superfoods to increase blood count

Pregnancy diet: Most important nutrients for expecting mothers

Weight loss tips: Eat mushrooms to shed extra kilos

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

5 most iconic outfits worn by Lisa Kudrow on Friends that would totally rock today

Ishita Dutta's steamy photos flaunting baby bump in maternity shoot impresses netizens: 'Looking hot mom'

Meet Noor Alfallah, 29-year-old film producer who's expecting child with 83-year-old acting legend Al Pacino

Lalu Yadav warns PM Modi, assures I.N.D.I.A. alliance victory in Lok Sabha 2024

Pakistan Blast: At least 40 dead, dozens injured in deadly bomb blast at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Manipur Violence: I.N.D.I.A. alliance MPs meet governor; flag ‘pathetic condition’ of relief camps

Meet Atul Kapoor and Vijay Vikram Singh, Bigg Boss' voices, know how much they earn per season

Dia Mirza says she chose to be a 'part-time actor' for this reason: 'The only way I can safeguard...'

Once one of India’s richest actors with 7 cars, 25-room bungalow, India's first action star spent final years in chawl

HomeIndia

India

Political row erupts over Sourav Ganguly's exit from BCCI; TMC and BJP indulge in war of words

After Sourav Ganguly’s speculated exit from the BCCI, TMC attacked the BJP for making the former cricketer a victim of dirty politics.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 13, 2022, 02:05 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Trinamool Congress launched multiple attacks on the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) after speculations rose that Sourav Ganguly will not be elected as the president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for the second term.

Amid reports that Roger Binny will replace the former Indian skipper as the new BCCI chief this term, TMC said that BJP is trying to “humiliate” Ganguly and is making him “the victim of dirty politics”, sparking a political row.

The Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress alleged that BJP is trying to seek revenge from Sourav Ganguly for “not joining” the saffron party. Meanwhile, BJP has dismissed the allegations and said that TMC is trying to politicize the matter.

TMC has alleged that BJP was trying to rope in Sourav Ganguly for the 2021 West Bengal elections, but the former Indian cricket team captain turned down the opportunity. This comes as Roger Binny became the only one who filed the nomination for the post of the BCCI chief.

As quoted by PTI, TMC’s Kunal Ghosh said, “We are not commenting directly on this matter. But since the BJP floated such propaganda during and after the polls, it will surely be the responsibility of the BJP to respond to such speculations (that politics is behind Ganguly not getting a second term as BCCI chief). It seems the BJP is trying to humiliate Sourav.”

Meanwhile, BJP came forward to dismiss the reports, saying that they never asked Sourav Ganguly to join the party. TMC further issued attacks on the saffron party, saying that while Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s son Jay Shah was retained in the BCCI, Ganguly was not given his post.

BJP leader Rahul Sinha hit back at TMC, saying, “This is related to the world of cricket and only those related to cricket can comment on it. It has nothing to do with politics. The TMC can’t find an issue to attack the BJP and is, hence, politicising the matter.”

(With inputs from agencies)

READ | Kanpur: 8-month-old drowns in bucket at home; mother had gone to fetch milk

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

‘Reason why he is visiting so many countries…’: Lalu Prasad Yadav's 2024 prediction for PM Modi

Kangana Ranaut as Barbie, Hrithik Roshan as Ken; deepfake AI trailer of Margot Robbie's film leaves netizens impressed

Meet Mumbai's richest woman with Rs 60,000 crore net worth, know her business, Ratan Tata connection, her husband was...

NEET UG Counselling 2023: From Karnataka to Maharashtra, check state-wise registration dates, MBBS seats

India Couture Week 2023: Ranbir Kapoor makes heads turn as he walks in lungi pants for Kunal Rawal show

MORE

सर्वाधिक दृश्य

5 most iconic outfits worn by Lisa Kudrow on Friends that would totally rock today

Ishita Dutta's steamy photos flaunting baby bump in maternity shoot impresses netizens: 'Looking hot mom'

Meet Noor Alfallah, 29-year-old film producer who's expecting child with 83-year-old acting legend Al Pacino

Viral Photos of the Day: Nikki Tamboli poses for paps in denim outfit, Malaika Arora gives fitness goals

Who is Nisha Upadhyay? Bhojpuri singer who suffered bullet injury at live show in Patna

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

MORE

डीएनए मूल

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE