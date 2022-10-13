Political row erupts over Sourav Ganguly's exit from BCCI; TMC and BJP indulge in war of words

After Sourav Ganguly’s speculated exit from the BCCI, TMC attacked the BJP for making the former cricketer a victim of dirty politics.

The Trinamool Congress launched multiple attacks on the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) after speculations rose that Sourav Ganguly will not be elected as the president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for the second term.

Amid reports that Roger Binny will replace the former Indian skipper as the new BCCI chief this term, TMC said that BJP is trying to “humiliate” Ganguly and is making him “the victim of dirty politics”, sparking a political row.

The Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress alleged that BJP is trying to seek revenge from Sourav Ganguly for “not joining” the saffron party. Meanwhile, BJP has dismissed the allegations and said that TMC is trying to politicize the matter.

TMC has alleged that BJP was trying to rope in Sourav Ganguly for the 2021 West Bengal elections, but the former Indian cricket team captain turned down the opportunity. This comes as Roger Binny became the only one who filed the nomination for the post of the BCCI chief.

As quoted by PTI, TMC’s Kunal Ghosh said, “We are not commenting directly on this matter. But since the BJP floated such propaganda during and after the polls, it will surely be the responsibility of the BJP to respond to such speculations (that politics is behind Ganguly not getting a second term as BCCI chief). It seems the BJP is trying to humiliate Sourav.”

Meanwhile, BJP came forward to dismiss the reports, saying that they never asked Sourav Ganguly to join the party. TMC further issued attacks on the saffron party, saying that while Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s son Jay Shah was retained in the BCCI, Ganguly was not given his post.

BJP leader Rahul Sinha hit back at TMC, saying, “This is related to the world of cricket and only those related to cricket can comment on it. It has nothing to do with politics. The TMC can’t find an issue to attack the BJP and is, hence, politicising the matter.”

(With inputs from agencies)

