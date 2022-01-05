Political rallies in Punjab to be banned amid COVID-19 surge? CM Charanjit Singh Channi to take decision soon

In view of the increase in COVID-19 cases across the country, Punjab Health Minister OP Soni has suggested that political rallies with huge gatherings should be banned in the state, which is headed towards the assembly elections this year.

The state health minister, while suggesting restrictions regarding the political rallies, also said that Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi will take a decision regarding the same soon.

Addressing a press conference in Chandigarh, the Health Minister said, "I think, that if we are closing schools and colleges then even rallies with mass gatherings should be banned. But until the Centre issues such guidelines, no decision can be taken."

"As per the Central government’s guidelines, there are no restrictions on rallies," he added while also informing that Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi will be calling a Corona review meeting, and "will make a decision on it (banning rallies) soon".

In an effort to tackle the surge in COVID-19 cases in the state, the Punjab government has imposed a night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am till January 15. Other restrictions in the state include the closure of all sports complexes, stadia, swimming pools, gyms, etc.

The official order of the Punjab government read, “Movement of individuals for all the non-essentials activities shall remain prohibited between 10 pm and 5 am within municipal limits of all the cities and towns of Punjab. The district authorities are accordingly asked to issue prohibitory orders under section 144 of CrPC and ensure strict compliance.”

“All bars, cinema halls, multiplexes, malls, restaurants, spas, museums, zoos, etc have been allowed to operate at 50 percent of their capacity subject to all staff present being fully vaccinated. AC buses will run at 50 percent of capacity,” it further added.

The state government has further said that only fully vaccinated individuals will be allowed to enter government and private offices during this time.

(With ANI inputs)