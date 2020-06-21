Political parties should desist from holding protests violating COVID-19 guidelines : Kerala Tourism Minister

Headlines

Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan unveils dominant line-up against Nepal

DNA TV Show: After success of Chandrayaan-3, ISRO set to launch Aditya-L1, know all about solar mission

South director AS Ravi Kumar Chowdary faces backlash for kissing actress Mannara Chopra: ‘What a creep’

Sri Lanka reveals squad for Asia Cup 2023, check full list here

Wordle 802 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 30

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Raksha Bandhan 2023: What is the best time to tie Rakhi this year, know the shubh muhurat

Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan unveils dominant line-up against Nepal

DNA TV Show: After success of Chandrayaan-3, ISRO set to launch Aditya-L1, know all about solar mission

10 Gifts that you can gift your sister this rakhi

8 Benefits of black coffee

Top players with most man of the match awards in Asia Cup

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

From Manisha Rani to Abhishek Malhan, these are most googled contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2

Five most mysterious temples of India

In Pics: Marketa Vondrousova defeats Ons Jabeur to win maiden grand slam title

Raksha Bandhan 2023: What is the best time to tie Rakhi this year, know the shubh muhurat

"My career highlight is...": Virat Kohli shares his 'best moment' ahead of Asia Cup, World Cup 2023

BTS' V to feature soon in Running Man soon after 7 years; fans thrilled, here's when show will air

South director AS Ravi Kumar Chowdary faces backlash for kissing actress Mannara Chopra: ‘What a creep’

Shah Rukh Khan to grace Jawan’s grand pre-release event in Chennai on this date, says ‘might even do some…’

Anurag Kashyap calls Yashica Dutt ‘opportunist’, defends Made In Heaven 2 makers amid controversy: ‘You're just...'

HomeIndia

India

Political parties should desist from holding protests violating COVID-19 guidelines : Kerala Tourism Minister

"In a democracy, opposition and the public have the right to hold protest and demonstrations. But during COVID-19 gatherings of hundreds in the name of protests cannot be allowed. Anyone can hold protest following COVID-19 guidelines," he said.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 21, 2020, 03:46 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

 Kerala Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran on Sunday said that all political parties should desist from holding large-scale protests, saying that it may lead to a surge in COVID-19 cases.

"In a democracy, opposition and the public have the right to hold protest and demonstrations. But during COVID-19 gatherings of hundreds in the name of protests cannot be allowed. Anyone can hold protest following COVID-19 guidelines," he said.

Surendran`s statement comes in the backdrop of a high-level meeting by the state government, where it was decided that the safety precaution in the state capital will be increased, following a surge in the number of COVID-19 cases, including an auto driver and bus driver testing positive.

The state tourism minister said that there were instances of protestors involving in confrontation with police.

"Such incidents should be avoided. Seeing all this I doubt that some people who are behind these protests want to make the State Capital like that of Chennai or Mumbai where there is a high number of COVID-19 cases. Such an attitude just to criticise the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government is highly deplorable," he added.

He said that an all-party meeting and meeting of MLAs would be held to discuss the surge in the number of COVID-19 cases in the state capital.

On Saturday, the highest single-day spike of 127 positive COVID-19 cases was reported in Kerala with 1450 active cases. In Thiruvananthapuram, there are 49 COVID-19 cases and 16853 people are in quarantine including 142 in hospitals.So far, 111 hotspots across the State have been reported. 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

G20 Summit in Delhi: Drones, gliders and other flying objects banned till September 12; check details

G20 summit in Delhi: Know date, theme, venue, members, invitees and all other details here

Meet IITian from Bihar who quit Rs 84 lakh job to open Rs 110 crore laundry firm

Sri Lanka reveals squad for Asia Cup 2023, check full list here

Meet man who runs Rs 7,604 crore company, know about his business empire

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

From Manisha Rani to Abhishek Malhan, these are most googled contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2

Five most mysterious temples of India

In Pics: Marketa Vondrousova defeats Ons Jabeur to win maiden grand slam title

Streaming This Week: Satyaprem Ki Katha, Aakhri Sach, Bro, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Tamannaah Bhatia, Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu set fashion goals at Kanika Dhillon-Himanshu Sharma's housewarming party

MORE

पसंदीदा वीडियो

MORE

डीएनए ऑरिजिनल

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE