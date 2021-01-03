'Watershed moment in India's battle against COVID': Politicos react over emergency use approval

Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on Sunday approved Oxford COVID-19 vaccine Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute, and indigenously developed Covaxin of Bharat Biotech for restricted emergency use in the country, paving the way for a massive inoculation drive.

Congratulating the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "A decisive turning point to strengthen a spirited fight! DCGI granting approval to vaccines of @SerumInstIndia and @BharatBiotech accelerates the road to a healthier and COVID-free nation. Congratulations India. Congratulations to our hardworking scientists and innovators."

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan tweeted, "A watershed moment in India’s famed battle against COVID-19 under the leadership of PM Modi. Our wait for the vaccine is over with Covishield from Serum Institue of India and Covaxin from Bharat Biotech approved for emergency use in India."

A watershed moment in India’s famed battle against #COVID19 under the charismatic leadership of Hon’ble PM Sh @narendramodi Ji ! Our wait for #COVID19vaccine is over with COVISHIELD from @SerumInstIndia & COVAXIN from @BharatBiotech approved for emergency use in India@PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/sqjsetqHnU — Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) January 3, 2021

Home Minister Amit Shah also said that "visionary leadership can make a huge difference. Time and again, we have seen a New India eager to innovate and help the humanity during crisis. The approval to Made in India vaccines will prove to be a game changer in boosting PM Narendra Modi’s vision of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat."

Visionary leadership can make a huge difference. Time and again, we have seen a New India eager to innovate & help the humanity during crisis. The approval to Made in India vaccines will prove to be a game changer in boosting PM @NarendraModi’s vision of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) January 3, 2021

Defence minister Rajnath Singh said he's proud of scientists who made this vaccine possible in a short period of time. He tweeted, "India today takes a giant step towards decisively defeating the COVID-19 Pandemic with DCGI granting approval to vaccines of @SerumInstIndia and @BharatBiotech. We are proud of our scientists who made this vaccine possible in a very short span of time."

I congratulate Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi for strengthening our national resolve to fight against COVID-19. His vision for ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ has helped tremendously in coming up with indigenous solutions in India’s fight against the global Pandemic. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) January 3, 2021

Union minister Smriti Irani called the emergency use approval of the indigenous vaccine a watershed moment. She tweeted, "Approval to indigenously made vaccines is a watershed moment in our fight against COVID-19 virus & a defining chapter in our journey towards building an #AatmaNirbharBharat. Heartiest congratulations & gratitude to our scientists for their dedication & determination."

Approval to indigenously made vaccines is a watershed moment in our fight against COVID-19 virus & a defining chapter in our journey towards building an #AatmaNirbharBharat. Heartiest congratulations & gratitude to our scientists for their dedication & determination https://t.co/k4B8RFd3r8 — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) January 3, 2021

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati congratulated the scientists associated with the coronavirus vaccine and urged the Centre to make it available for the poor free of cost.

In a tweet in Hindi, Mayawati said, "The 'swadeshi' anti-Covid vaccine is welcome and congratulations to the scientists. A request to the Central government is that along with all the health workers, if the extremely poor people get the vaccine free of cost, then it will be appropriate."

अति-घातक कोरोनावायरस महामारी को लेकर आए स्वदेशी वैक्सीन (टीके) का स्वागत व वैज्ञानिकों को बहुत-बहुत बधाई। साथ ही, केन्द्र सरकार से विशेष अनुरोध भी है कि देश में सभी स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों के साथ-साथ सर्वसमाज के अति-गरीबों को भी इस टीके की मुफ्त व्यवस्था की जाए तो यह उचित होगा। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) January 3, 2021

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, however, said that the approval is premature.

The Covaxin has not yet had Phase 3 trials. Approval was premature and could be dangerous. @drharshvardhan should please clarify. Its use should be avoided till full trials are over. India can start with the AstraZeneca vaccine in the meantime. https://t.co/H7Gis9UTQb — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) January 3, 2021

"The Covaxin has not yet had Phase 3 trials. Approval was premature and could be dangerous. @drharshvardhan should please clarify. Its use should be avoided till full trials are over. India can start with the AstraZeneca vaccine in the meantime," he tweeted.