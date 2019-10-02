Political leaders freed from house arrest ahead of Panchayat polls in Jammu

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has taken the decision to end the house arrest of all political leaders in Jammu, in view of the relatively peaceful conditions in the region and ahead of the Block Development Council Panchayat elections in the state on Monday.

Among the freed political leaders are Devender Singh Rana of the Jammu & Kashmir National Conference (JKNC), Harsh Dev Singh of the Jammu and Kashmir National Panther Party (JKNPP), and Raman Bhalla of the Indian National Congress (INC).

After the central government on August 5 revoked the special status granted to the state of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) under Article 370, the valley was placed under a communications blockade with several prominent political leaders under house arrest.

Supporters of the move have maintained that the restriction will bring 'peace and investment' in the region, while some international human rights groups have condemned the revocation resolution. The measures, however, have widely been recognised as the Indian government's attempt to control the chaos in the region and to tackle potential threats effectively.

A day earlier, the Central government had on Tuesday clarified before the Supreme Court its reasons for imposing restrictions on the state of Jammu and Kashmir(J&K), describing the measures as 'necessary' and 'justified' for the maintenance of peace and security in the region.

The government said that since the threat from Pakistan-backed terrorists loomed largely, the restrictive measures will help the government effectively suppress threats to the security and integrity of India. For context, Intelligence had recently warned security forces regarding a possible attack against India by Pakistan-backed terror agents in several locations along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir.