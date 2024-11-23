Politechnica has been at the forefront of this shift, crafting strategies that resonate with women’s needs and aspirations.

Over the past few years, women voters have emerged as one of the most influential demographics in Indian elections. No longer seen as passive participants, they are active decision-makers reshaping political campaigns. Politechnica, led by founders Chirag Choudhary and Ishan Rajput, has been at the forefront of this shift, crafting strategies that resonate with women’s needs and aspirations. The 2024 Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha elections exemplify this trend, where women-centric policies and targeted outreach became critical to electoral success. At Politechnica, we believe in our core values: Insight. Creativity. Impact. These values drive every campaign we design and execute.

Women Voters as Game Changers

With 46.6 million registered women voters in Maharashtra, their influence in this election cannot be overstated. Across urban and rural constituencies, women voters demanded solutions to long-standing issues like safety, healthcare, job creation, and education. The turnout figures reflect this growing enthusiasm—women voters are closing the gap with their male counterparts and, in some cases, even surpassing them.

In Himachal Pradesh, Politechnica’s campaign strategy created history by securing a record voter turnout, where for the first time in the state’s Vidhan Sabha history, more women voters participated than men. This victory wasn’t just electoral; it highlighted how women are stepping up as key decision-makers in shaping the country’s political future.

“As an organization, we firmly believe that empowering women is the cornerstone of meaningful societal change,” said Chirag Choudhary, co-founder of Politechnica. “When you uplift a woman, you strengthen a family; when you empower families, you transform villages; and when villages thrive, the nation prospers. Our campaigns focus on addressing the real issues women face, ensuring their voices drive progress and shape the future of our democracy.”

From “Revdi” to Empowerment

What was once dismissed as “revdi” or election freebies is now being reframed as tools of empowerment for women. Initiatives like the Ladki Bahina Yojana in Maharashtra and the Ladli Behna Yojana in Madhya Pradesh are not just about direct cash transfers—they represent a broader shift in how women’s issues are being prioritized in policy-making.

While these schemes have received praise, their success varies across regions. In rural Maharashtra, women expressed gratitude for the ₹1,500 monthly aid. However, in urban areas, rising inflation dampened the scheme’s appeal, with many voters calling for systemic solutions rather than one-time assistance. This highlights the grey area in policy impact, with mixed outcomes depending on the demographic.

Bridging the Urban-Rural Divide

Women’s needs vary significantly between urban and rural areas. Urban women prioritize issues like air pollution, property taxes, and public transport, while rural women focus on water, healthcare, and education for their children. Politechnica’s strategies carefully balanced these diverse needs, helping candidates craft messages that addressed specific challenges.

For instance, in constituencies with poor public transport infrastructure, Politechnica advised candidates to promise tangible improvements such as better bus stands and enhancing safety through solar streetlights. These measures resonated deeply with women, who have historically borne the brunt of inadequate infrastructure.

Innovative Schemes to Empower Women

In 2022, Politechnica took this trend a step further, crafting campaigns that addressed women’s key concerns at a deeper level. By focusing on real, actionable issues, we drove transformative change through:

• Education for Children: Advocating better school infrastructure and financial aid to ensure every child, especially girls, gets quality education.

• Youth Upskilling Programs: Training unemployed youth in market-ready skills to alleviate household anxieties and empower families.

• Solar Street Lamps for Safety: Making public spaces safer for women in rural and urban areas with sustainable lighting solutions.

• Mobile Ambulances: Addressing critical gaps in healthcare access by deploying mobile units, especially in remote areas where the nearest hospital is over 65 km away.

Grassroots Outreach and Digital Engagement

Politechnica’s women-centric campaigns utilized grassroots networks, self-help groups (SHGs), and local influencers to amplify messaging. Door-to-door campaigns addressing maternal health concerns and water accessibility struck a chord in rural areas, while targeted social media outreach on platforms like Instagram and WhatsApp engaged young, educated women voters in urban regions.

Politechnica: Driving Change Across States

Politechnica’s expertise in political consulting has led to impactful campaigns across six states, including Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh. The firm’s focus on understanding local demographics and crafting tailored strategies has made it a trusted name among political parties. Having worked with national and regional parties, several Ministries of states and the centre and Chief Ministers alike, Politechnica is now expanding further into the south and the north, with exciting projects lined up for the upcoming Municipal Corporation elections in Maharashtra, the Delhi Vidhan Sabha elections, and the Bihar state elections scheduled for 2025.

The Accountability Factor

At Politechnica, we believe in impact-driven politics—a philosophy that prioritizes long-term solutions over quick fixes. We push our clients to embrace this approach, as it not only yields the highest returns for their political careers but also serves the greater good of the public they represent. By uplifting women and ensuring their concerns are addressed, Politechnica continues to shape campaigns that make a lasting impact.