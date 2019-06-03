Polish girl writes heartwrenching letter to PM Modi, urges him to help her family to return home

An Eleven year old Polish girl, Alicja Wanatko, has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking him to facilitate her return to India where she is attending a school, after her mother failed to grab former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj's attention.

In a hand written letter to Modi and the new External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, she has expressed her affection for Lord Shiva, Nandi Dev Mountain and her fond memories of taking care of cows during her stay to Goa.

"I love my school in Goa, the beautiful nature and I am missing my volunteering in the animal rescue centre there where I was helping to take care of cows. My mum could not re-enter India on 24th March 2019 after a short trip out and we were told we were blacklisted due to our overstay," Alicja has said in her letter, which was tweeted to Modi and Jaishankar by her mother Marta Kotlarska.

On March 24, when Alicja's mother was returning to India from Sri Lanka, she was turned away from Kempegowda International airport in Bangalore where she went to renew her Indian visa. Martha had to wait in Thailand before she could return to India to pick up her daughter from Goa and leave the country, according to a report by IANS.

The mother and daughter are currently residing in Cambodia, hoping for visa so that they can return to India.

"I am now with my mum, but am missing my old life in my favourite country more than ever. I feel so alone away from everything I have always known in India. I know my animals will be so confused without me and I cannot sleep without feeling angry or upset.

"It feels like everything is just destroyed again. I pray to Shiva and Nanda Devi to help us and I have decided to write to you because you are the most powerful person that can help me and my mum come back to India, my home. Please help us and allow to remove us from this blacklist," she added.

Her mother pleaded to Sushma Swaraj in April claiming that she was blacklisted by the Foreigner Regional Registration Office in Chamoli in Uttarakhand for overstaying "due to a misunderstanding".