A policeman was injured in a grenade attack by militants in Rainawari area of Srinagar ‘the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir’ on Wednesday.

READ | PM Narendra Modi urges people of West Bengal to never forgive culprits of Birbhum violence

Militants hurled the grenade towards the security personnel near Zind Shah mosque this evening, an official said. Police constable Mohammad Amin received minor splinter injuries in the explosion, he said.