Policeman walks for 450 km from Kanpur to Jabalpur to join duty amid COVID-19 Lockdown

According to the Union Health Ministry on Sunday there were 34 deaths and 909 new cases reported in the country in the last 24 hours.

The global coronavirus death toll on Monday stands at 114,185. There have been 1,846,963 positive cases of COVID-19 worldwide so far. Globally, 431,629 infected patients have recovered.

In these tough times, healthcare professionals, police personnel have been the frontline soldiers in the war against COVID-19.

From helping people in the highly infectious environment to working unbearable shifts in an attempt to make lockdown successful, all police departments have been going the extra mile to help the world deal with this pandemic, and the internet is full of their inspiring stories.

The whole country is under lockdown due to the deadly coronavirus outbreak but there are people who are still keeping their jobs at priority. Constable Anand Pandey walked for 450 km from Kanpur to Jabalpur to join his duty.

A resident of Bhauti in Kanpur, Pandey is posted in Jabalpur. He came back to his house on leave on February 20 as his wife was unwell. He got stuck in Kanpur due to the lockdown but it didn’t stop him from joining his duty. He started walking from Kanpur on March 30 to reach Jabalpur. He also took lift from a few passersby. It took him three days to reach Jabalpur.

Inspector S.P.S Baghel and the entire staff of Omati police station appreciated the efforts of Pandey.

Pandey is now serving his duties at Ghantaghar Chowk in Jabalpur amid lockdown and curfew.

(Inputs from IANS)