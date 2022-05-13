BREAKING: Policeman shot dead by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama, 2nd attack in 24 hours

File photo

Barely 24 hours after Kashmiri Pandit Rahul Bhat was killed in Budgam, a policeman was shot dead by terrorists at his residence in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, confirmed officials.

Constable Reyaz Ahmad Thokar was shot at in Gudoora in the district this morning, a police spokesman said.

The injured cop was rushed to the Army's 92 base hospital in the city but succumbed to injuries. This is the second attack by terrorists within 24 hours.

A Kashmiri Pandit government employee was shot dead by terrorists inside his office at Chadoora in Budgam district on Thursday.

Rahul Bhat, who was 36 years old, was shot by terrorists inside the office and rushed to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Rahul Bhat’s death was the third killing of a Kashmiri Pandit over the last six months. Two other people from the community have been injured in seemingly targeted attacks.

Just hours after Bhat’s death, the Kashmiri Pandit community started protesting against the central government, demanding safety and protection for the group. Slogans were also raised against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah during the protests.

Mourners also flocked to the residence of Rahul Bhat, expressing their condolences to the family. Bhat’s family also demanded a probe into his death and urged the central government to take action against those involved.

(With PTI inputs)

READ | Who was Rahul Bhat, Kashmiri Pandit murdered by terrorists in Budgam?