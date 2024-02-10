Policeman on security duty at Chhattisgarh minister's bungalow shoots self, investigation underway

Twitter
Headlines

EPFO hikes interest rates on employees' provident fund to 3-year high of 8.25% for FY24

'CAA to be implemented before Lok Sabha polls': Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Meet India's second richest woman with net worth of Rs 77,000 crore, has a Ratan Tata connection, her business is...

Watch: Munawar dances to Jamal Kudu; Ankita, Vicky, Abhishek groove to Salman Khan's songs at Bigg Boss 17 success bash

Lioness jumps and cuddles with man in viral video, internet reacts

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet India's second richest woman with net worth of Rs 77,000 crore, has a Ratan Tata connection, her business is...

Watch: Munawar dances to Jamal Kudu; Ankita, Vicky, Abhishek groove to Salman Khan's songs at Bigg Boss 17 success bash

Lioness jumps and cuddles with man in viral video, internet reacts

7 actresses who dated married co-stars

7 yoga poses for stress relief

Players to hit most sixes off free-hit, 2 Indians in list

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Orry turns Santa with big hat, celebrates Christmas with Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Malaika Arora, Urfi Javed

In pics: Step inside Mahesh Babu's palatial Rs 28 crore home in Hyderabad

Orry celebrates New Year's Eve with Nysa Devgan, Urfi Javed, Tania Shroff in Goa; check inside pics

Bharat Ratna For Dr. MS Swaminathan For His Contributions To Nation In Agriculture, Farmers’ Welfare

Former PM Chaudhary Charan Singh Is Being Honored With Bharat Ratna, PM Modi Informed The Nation

Former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao Will Be Honored With Bharat Ratna, PM Modi Informed

This actor owns Rs 100 crore home in Mumbai, villa in Dubai, 2 cricket teams, still not richest actor, net worth is..

Meet actress who worked with Salman, Govinda, Rajinikanth, gave many hit films, quit acting at peak of career, is now..

Meet actress who competed with Aishwarya, worked with Shah Rukh Khan, Sushmita, quit acting after one rumour, is now..

HomeIndia

India

Policeman on security duty at Chhattisgarh minister's bungalow shoots self, investigation underway

The incident took place shortly after 2 am at the official residence of the state's Food and Civil Supply Minister Dayaldas Baghel on station road in the Ganj police station limits, a police official said.

article-main

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated: Feb 10, 2024, 11:00 AM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A constable of the Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF), who was posted at a state minister's bungalow in Raipur district, allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service weapon early on Saturday, police said.

The incident took place shortly after 2 am at the official residence of the state's Food and Civil Supply Minister Dayaldas Baghel on station road in the Ganj police station limits, a police official said.

As per the preliminary information, Rohit Salame, a constable with 'E' company of CAF's 1st battalion, completed his duty at the guard room of the bungalow at 2 am and shot himself with Excalibur rifle at around 2.10 am, he said.

Senior police officials rushed to the spot after being alerted about the incident. His body was sent for post-mortem, he said.

Salame, who hails from Balod district, had returned to duty a week ago after being on leave for 25 days, the official said.

No suicide note was found at the spot and an investigation is underway to ascertain the exact reason that prompted him to take the extreme step, he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

READ | 'In our third term, India will...': PM Modi expresses confidence in BJP retaining power ahead of Lok Sabha polls

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Viral video: Man who went missing 2 decades ago returns to mother as 'monk'

White House calls special counsel report on US President Joe Biden's memory 'wrong', VP Kamala Harris says...

Biggest box office flop lost Rs 1100 crore, studio boss lost job, director went into hiding, star had no film for years

'Said sorry to Brendon McCullum in front of...’: Gautam Gambhir's astonishing revelation ahead of IPL 2024

Meet actress who worked in over 150 TV shows over 27 years, then quit acting, left her husband, became a monk due to..

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Orry turns Santa with big hat, celebrates Christmas with Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Malaika Arora, Urfi Javed

In pics: Step inside Mahesh Babu's palatial Rs 28 crore home in Hyderabad

Orry celebrates New Year's Eve with Nysa Devgan, Urfi Javed, Tania Shroff in Goa; check inside pics

In pics: Alia Bhatt sizzles in monokini, misses Raha, clicks ‘million mirror selfies’ on New Year vacation

Anshuman Jha, wife Sierra expecting their first child in March: 'It's closest to feeling of seeing God'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE