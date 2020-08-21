Police visit Nawazuddin Siddiqui's residence in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui was questioned by the Uttar Pradesh police for hours at his ancestral home in Muzaffarnagar's Budhana.

The police reached Nawazuddin's house on Wednesday in connection with an FIR lodged by his wife Aaliya Siddiqui. Police questioned Nawaz and other members of his family.

Alia has made serious allegations against Nawazuddin, his mother and three brothers.

It may be noted that in the FIR, Alia accused Nawazuddin's brother Minazuddin of sexually abusing his daughter in 2012 and showing her pornographic video clips. According to the FIR, when Alia expressed her displeasure with this, she was beaten up. Nawazuddin Siddiqui was in Mumbai at the time of the incident. The complaint says that her daughter who was 9 years at the time of the incident (now her age is 17) was molested by Nawazuddin's brother Minhazuddin. Aaliya claims that Minhazuddin molested her daughter and showed adult clips at Nawazuddin's house in Uttar Pradesh.

Alia has alleged that when she reached Mumbai and informed Nawazuddin about this, he said that his career has just started and the incident will have a huge effect on his career. The actor also suggested that they should resolve the issue at home.

In the FIR, Aaliya has accused Nawazuddin's mother and three brothers of intimidating and threatening her over the matter. She said that Nawazuddin of not paying heed to her and siding with his brother in the matter. She had claimed that the incident took place in Budhana itself and the FIR was filed under section 354 of IPC and other sections of the POCSO act.