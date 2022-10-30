'Police showing it as gang war incident': Sidhu Moosewala's father unhappy with murder probe, threatens to leave country

Sidhu Moosewala's father unhappy with murder probe, threatens to leave country

Late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala’s father on Sunday alleged that his son’s killing was a planned murder while the police were trying to show it as a gang war incident.

Balkaur Singh, the father of the assassinated singer-politician, said that he has sought time from the police and if nothing happened in a month, he would withdraw his complaint and leave the country.

“My child was murdered in a planned way. Police want to show it as a gang war incident. I've sought time from DGP to hear my problems. I'll wait for a month, if nothing happens, I'll withdraw my FIR & leave the country,” he said.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, was shot dead in Punjab’s Mansa district on May 29 when he was on his way to Jawahar Ke village in Mansa in a jeep with his friend and cousin. His vehicle was waylaid and bullets were sprayed on him by six shooters.

The killing came a day after the AAP-led Punjab government reduced Moosewala’s security cover, and the issue snowballed into a political controversy.

After the killing, Goldy Brar, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, claimed responsibility for the murder. As many as 24 accused have been chargesheeted in the case with the police interrogation revolving around gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi who is said to be the mastermind behind the murder.

On Saturday, a member of the Bishnoi gang - Mohit Bhardwaj - was arrested in Chandigarh.

Police said Mohit was also close to gangster Deepak Tinu, who had escaped from the Mansa police custody and later arrested by the Delhi Police. Tinu was one of the accused in singer Sidhu Moosewala murder case.

Mohit was also a class fellow of gangster Sampat Nehra, police said, adding that further investigation is underway.