INDIA

Police recover Padma Shree award and other 295 medals stolen from swimmer Bula Chowdhury's Hooghly home on Independence Day, thief arrested

Kolkata: A theft incident was reported when former Indian swimmer Bula Choudhury's ancestral home in Debaipukur, Hindmotor, Hooghly, was robbed for the fourth time on Independence Day. Within 48 hours of the incident, the legendary swimmer's stolen awards were recovered.

Pritam Saha

Updated : Aug 17, 2025, 02:02 PM IST

    Kolkata: The tearful plea of Padma Shri-winning swimmer Bula Chowdhury on Friday moved the hearts of Bengalis. Her entire life savings, including the Padma Shri medal, six gold medals won in the event, the Tenzing Norgay Award, and international awards, were stolen from her home in Uttarpara, Hooghly. Bula burst into tears as she looked at the empty cabinet. The police and CID conducted an investigation into the incident. Within 48 hours of the incident, the legendary swimmer's stolen awards were recovered. The police have arrested one person in connection with the incident.

    Serampore DCP Arnab Biswas said on Sunday that an investigation had been initiated and a special team had been established to retrieve Bula Chowdhury's medals. CID's assistance was sought. Within 24 hours of the complaint being submitted, 295 medals were found. According to the police, Krishna Chowdhury was taken into custody on suspicion of stealing. "I am very happy. The way the police have looked into the entire incident has made me very happy," Bula Chowdhury said after receiving the medals back. Some medals haven't been retrieved yet, though. 

    A theft incident was reported when former Indian swimmer Bula Choudhury's ancestral home in Debaipukur, Hindmotor, Hooghly, was robbed for the fourth time on Independence Day. Numerous medals, including the Padma Shri award, the President's award, gold, silver, and bronze medals, as well as international awards, were taken by the robbers who entered through the back door. In addition, they damaged household items and took the Lakshmi Ghat and the tap from the bathroom basin.

    Bula Chowdhury, who resides with her family in Kolkata now, occasionally travels back to her ancestral home. Her brother, Dolan Chowdhury, resides with his grandparents and oversees the property. Dolan was upset after the robbery, saying that the house had been broken into three times previously and that the crimes had persisted in spite of police complaints. The house is at risk because a police picket that had been set up earlier was later removed. However, Dola was certainly pleased after the medals were recovered on Sunday.

