FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Switzerland: Man attacks 3 people with knife at Swiss train station; arrested

Switzerland: Man attacks 3 people with knife at Swiss train station; arrested

Diljit Dosanjh's grandmother crossed India-Pakistan border during 1947 Partition while carrying his father as a baby, reveals Imtiaz Ali

Diljit Dosanjh's grandmother crossed border in 1947 Partition, says Imtiaz Ali

Canada News: Indian Law Student Vidhi Megha Stabbed To Death In Broad Daylight

Canada News: Indian Law Student Vidhi Megha Stabbed To Death In Broad Daylight

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ranveer Singh's 5 major controversies: FWICE directive over Don 3 exit, Kantara mimicry row, nude photoshoot, AIB roast

Ranveer Singh's 5 major controversies: Don 3 exit, Kantara row, AIB roast

Meet Byju Raveendran’s wife Divya Gokulnath: Know all about her family, net worth, education and more

Meet Byju Raveendran’s wife Divya Gokulnath: Know all about her family

Divyanka Tripathi blessed with twins at 41: Know all about her marriage with Vivek Dahiya, education, combined net worth and more

Divyanka Tripathi blessed with twins at 41: Know all about her marriage

HomeIndia

INDIA

Police find cash amounting to Rs 2.24 crore near TMC leader's farmhouse, arrest him

Police raided TMC office and the farmhouse of one of its leaders and discovered Rs 2.24 crore in cash. The police are still investigating the matter and said that the amount could increase to Rs 3 crore. TMC Leader Dipankar Bhattacharya has been sent to police custody.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : May 28, 2026, 10:05 PM IST

Police find cash amounting to Rs 2.24 crore near TMC leader's farmhouse, arrest him
Police find cash amounting to Rs 2.24 crore near TMC leader's farmhouse
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Early this week, suspicious activities were noticed around Trinamool Congress (TMC) office by Baduria residents in West Bengal. In the darkness, they saw some people taking out goods from the office. Later, when police received a tip off, they raided the office and a nearby farmhouse that allegedly belonged to Baduria municipality chairperson Dipankar Bhattacharya. 

While the police raided these spots, they discovered a stash of crores of rupees buried in a jute field. The police recovered more than Rs 2.24 crore till now and continue to count more cash recovered through the night and are still underway. 

The incident was undiscovered on May 24 after nearby residents spotted the suspicious late-night activity. During the police searches at the TMC party office and the farmhouse, around 4,000 tarpaulin sheets, said to have been for relief distribution by the government, were recovered. Nearly Rs 80 lakh in cash was also discovered from the municipal chairperson's farmhouse, according to local media reports. half burnt documents were also found outside the office. 

However, during the raid Bhattacharya and his aides were not found as they had fled before. These raids turned into a full-scale investigation after the BJP filed a complaint against Bhattacharya on Monday. He was hiding throughout Monday, but the police ultimately found out on Tuesday in a hotel from where he was arrested.  

The police produced Bhattacharya in the court to seek his police custody which the court accepted. During interrogation, Bhattacharya revealed that the cash was buried in the jute field behind his residence.  

As part of the investigation, police launched a large-scale operation with sniffer dogs and drone cameras. After many hours of digging, the police were shocked to find bundles of Rs 500 notes and gold compact inside trolley bags and sacks. 

Visuals of the probe went viral on social media and showed cops carrying jute sacks on their shoulders through the field while the digging continued. A large crowd gathered near the jute field. The cash was so massive that machines had to be used to count the cash stash. After counting throughout Wednesday night, the amount stood at Rs 2.24 crore. Officials estimate it could go up to Rs 3 crore.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Switzerland: Man attacks 3 people with knife at Swiss train station; arrested
Switzerland: Man attacks 3 people with knife at Swiss train station; arrested
US-Iran ceasefire talks progress, Donald Trump yet to approve 60-day framework
US-Iran ceasefire talks progress, Donald Trump yet to approve 60-day framework
Diljit Dosanjh's grandmother crossed India-Pakistan border during 1947 Partition while carrying his father as a baby, reveals Imtiaz Ali
Diljit Dosanjh's grandmother crossed border in 1947 Partition, says Imtiaz Ali
Tom Blundell scripts history, breaks 50-year-old New Zealand Test record vs Ireland
Tom Blundell scripts history, breaks 50-year-old New Zealand Test record vs Ire
Police find cash amounting to Rs 2.24 crore near TMC leader's farmhouse, arrest him
Police find cash amounting to Rs 2.24 crore near TMC leader's farmhouse
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ranveer Singh's 5 major controversies: FWICE directive over Don 3 exit, Kantara mimicry row, nude photoshoot, AIB roast
Ranveer Singh's 5 major controversies: Don 3 exit, Kantara row, AIB roast
Meet Byju Raveendran’s wife Divya Gokulnath: Know all about her family, net worth, education and more
Meet Byju Raveendran’s wife Divya Gokulnath: Know all about her family
Divyanka Tripathi blessed with twins at 41: Know all about her marriage with Vivek Dahiya, education, combined net worth and more
Divyanka Tripathi blessed with twins at 41: Know all about her marriage
From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt, Wamiqa Gabbi: How Manish Malhotra's iconic sarees carved Bollywood fashion legacy
From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt, Wamiqa Gabbi
Aaradhya Bachchan marks Cannes debut, proudly looks at Aishwarya Rai Bachchan signing autographs; here's mother-daughter slaying red carpet
Aaradhya Bachchan marks Cannes debut, proudly looks at Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement