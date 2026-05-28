Police find cash amounting to Rs 2.24 crore near TMC leader's farmhouse, arrest him

Police raided TMC office and the farmhouse of one of its leaders and discovered Rs 2.24 crore in cash. The police are still investigating the matter and said that the amount could increase to Rs 3 crore. TMC Leader Dipankar Bhattacharya has been sent to police custody.

Early this week, suspicious activities were noticed around Trinamool Congress (TMC) office by Baduria residents in West Bengal. In the darkness, they saw some people taking out goods from the office. Later, when police received a tip off, they raided the office and a nearby farmhouse that allegedly belonged to Baduria municipality chairperson Dipankar Bhattacharya.

While the police raided these spots, they discovered a stash of crores of rupees buried in a jute field. The police recovered more than Rs 2.24 crore till now and continue to count more cash recovered through the night and are still underway.

The incident was undiscovered on May 24 after nearby residents spotted the suspicious late-night activity. During the police searches at the TMC party office and the farmhouse, around 4,000 tarpaulin sheets, said to have been for relief distribution by the government, were recovered. Nearly Rs 80 lakh in cash was also discovered from the municipal chairperson's farmhouse, according to local media reports. half burnt documents were also found outside the office.

However, during the raid Bhattacharya and his aides were not found as they had fled before. These raids turned into a full-scale investigation after the BJP filed a complaint against Bhattacharya on Monday. He was hiding throughout Monday, but the police ultimately found out on Tuesday in a hotel from where he was arrested.

The police produced Bhattacharya in the court to seek his police custody which the court accepted. During interrogation, Bhattacharya revealed that the cash was buried in the jute field behind his residence.

As part of the investigation, police launched a large-scale operation with sniffer dogs and drone cameras. After many hours of digging, the police were shocked to find bundles of Rs 500 notes and gold compact inside trolley bags and sacks.

Visuals of the probe went viral on social media and showed cops carrying jute sacks on their shoulders through the field while the digging continued. A large crowd gathered near the jute field. The cash was so massive that machines had to be used to count the cash stash. After counting throughout Wednesday night, the amount stood at Rs 2.24 crore. Officials estimate it could go up to Rs 3 crore.