Police files chargesheet against six in connection with murder of 85-year-old woman in North-East Delhi riots

Delhi Police filed a chargesheet against six men in connection with the murder of 85-year-old woman named Akbari Begum during the Northeast Delhi communal riots that happened in February.

The chargesheet was filed before the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate of Karkardooma court at 3 pm, Additional PRO of Delhi Police stated.

The men named in the chargesheet are Arun Kumar (26), Varun Kumar (22), Vishal Singh (29), Ravi Kumar (24), Prakash Chand (36) and Suraj Singh (28).

Abari was killed on February 25 in Bhajanpura. The mob set fire to the old woman~s house, and she died due to asphyxia as she failed to run with her family members who rused to the roofstop to save their lives.

The buidling was a four-storey structure where the ground and first-floor house a garment shop and storage facility, and the family lives on the two top floors.

The men were bookedunder sections of rioting, murder, attempt to murder, dacoity, house trespass, mischief by fire etc.

The case was registered based on the complaint of Begum’s son at the Bhajanpura police station.