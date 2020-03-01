Headlines

India

'Police failed to assess situation in time': Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari on violence in national capital

Manoj Tiwari represents the northeast Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 01, 2020, 08:38 AM IST

The president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s Delhi unit, Manoj Tiwari, on Saturday, expressed his deep sorrow over the loss of lives in the national capital after days of violence over the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) marked certain areas, especially in the northeast district, in the national capital.

The death toll in the communal violence in the national capital has reached 43, with hundreds of people injured.

Manoj Tiwari represents the northeast Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.

To this extent, Tiwari placed a modicum of the blame for the exacerbating situation on the Delhi Police. The Delhi BJP chief claimed that the police "failed" to assess the ground situation in time.

However, Tiwari also slammed the opposition for playing a "negative" role in light of anti-CAA protests in the national capital, that, according to him, "snowballed into violence".

"I don't know what to say. Loss of so many lives is a matter of deep sorrow. It appears that the police also failed to assess the ground situation in time. It could have prevented the loss of so many lives," the Lok Sabha MP told reporters.

Tiwari didn't blame the Delhi Police completely though. He acknowledged that the cops brought the situation under control as soon as 73 companies of additional forces were deployed in the riot-hit areas on February 24.

"Still, it's a failure. Nobody had any idea of the scale of the violence. Police too had no idea of it," Tiwari told reporters.

Moreover, the Delhi BJP chief targetted Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress for "misleading the people".

"First, AAP councillor Tahir Hussain was found allegedly involved in the violence and now Congress' ex-councillor Ishrat Jahan's name has come up for the same, thus pointing out that the AAP and Congress together have worked to mislead people," he said in a statement.

Finally, he assured the people that he had been working tirelessly over the last three days, "replying to calls for help" and trying to guarantee safety to people in riot-hit areas.

For the last three days, I was on the phone replying to the calls for help and assuring the presence of police in violence-affected areas," the Delhi BJP chief said, "Let us not jump in to decide who is guilty. Rather wait for the investigation to complete."

He said that his only wish was that the injured recover soon and strict action is taken against the perpetrators of the violence.

The violence unfolded in areas of northeast Delhi like Jaffrabad, Maujpur, Babarpur, Chand Bagh, Shiv Vihar, Bhajan Pura, and Yamuna Vihar earlier this week. The region saw brutal violence since February 23. Violence erupted in North-East Delhi after clashes broke out between anti-CAA and pro CAA groups. Several shops have been set ablaze and cases of stone-pelting and arson have been witnessed.

Shops were burnt and people armed with sticks and rods were on streets in Jaffrabad, Maujpur, Bhajanpura, Chand Bagh and Karawal Nagar in northeast Delhi.

