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Police Encounter in Jamui Harassment Case: Main accused Nandan Yadav shot in leg, arrested

Preliminary information suggests that Nandan Yadav was hit by a bullet in the leg during the alleged encounter. Another accused, Hareram Yadav, also sustained a leg injury in the police action.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Sep 22, 2026, 02:22 PM IST

Police Encounter in Jamui Harassment Case: Main accused Nandan Yadav shot in leg, arrested
Image source: Twitter
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Nandan Yadav, the main accused in the Jamui molestation case, has been arrested after an encounter with police, according to a report by News18.

Police traced the accused, who was on the run after the incident involving two minors, on Tuesday.

Preliminary information suggests that Nandan Yadav was hit by a bullet in the leg during the alleged encounter. Another accused, Hareram Yadav, also sustained a leg injury in the police action.

In Bihar's Jamui district, a minor boy and girl were allegedly stopped and harassed by a group of men while returning from coaching classes on Saturday. The accused allegedly made the duo get off their scooter and chased them as they tried to flee.

Police had earlier arrested three other accused, taking the total arrests to five of the seven identified. After identifying around seven perpetrators with the help of the video, police had been conducting raids to nab the remaining accused.

The incident happened on the evening of September 19, when the duo were intercepted by the group of men while returning from a nearby hill station in Jamui.

The two teenagers, who were friends and attended the same coaching institute, were riding a scooter when the group stopped them, abused them and made them get off the vehicle. They were also allegedly chased when they attempted to escape.

Later, a video of the incident surfaced on social media. The footage reportedly showed the girl being harassed and assaulted by the group, while the boy was also subjected to physical harassment.

Police said the victims did not approach them to file a complaint until Sunday, two days after the incident. After the video went viral, police managed to trace the teenagers through a vehicle number visible in the clip.

A Special Investigation Team under Jamui SDPO Deepti Monali has been formed to investigate the case and trace the remaining accused.

Meanwhile, police have also cracked down separately on those who shared the video. An FIR has been registered at Jamui Cyber Police Station against around 120 social media users for circulating the video and disclosing the identity of the minor victim.

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