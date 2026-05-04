Police dancing after TMC defeat? Viral video from West Bengal goes viral online | WATCH

A video featuring police personnel dancing following the defeat of Trinamool Congress in the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 is trending high on social media. Take a look.

The West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 were concluded with the counting of votes on Monday, May 4, as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged victorious for the first time in the state, outsting the All India Trinamool Congress by securing over 200 seats in the 294-member Assembly. Ever since the counting of votes began at 8 am, Trinamool Congress (TMC) trailed behind BJP, and after several rounds, the situation was quite clear in the state. Soon after the mandate cleared the results, a video of police personnel dancing after TMC's defeat captivated the attention on social media.

In the viral clip, a group of uniformed police officers is seen dancing and chanting ' Jai Shree Ram' and 'Har Har Mahadev' loudly.

Take a look

BJP leader Tajinder Bagga also reshared the video on his Instagram handle and wrote, ''West Bengal police dancing after independence from TMC rule.''

Interestingly, several BJP supporters and cadre also celebrated the BJP's landslide victory in the West Bengal Assembly Elections similarly. Some videos also showed that free Jhalmuri and Rasgulla were also distributed, which are traditional dishes of the state, and also made headlines during the election campaign last month.

Meanwhile, the BJP has won 192 seats and is leading on 15 others, as per the date released on the official website of the Election Commission of India (ECI) at 10:15 pm. Not only this, the incumbent Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, also lost to BJP's Suvendu Adhikari by 15,105 votes in the Bhabanipur constituency.

As per the latest data, TMC has won 67 seats and is leading on 13.