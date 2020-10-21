Police Commemoration Day 2020: What happened in Ladakh in 1959?

The National Police Commemoration Day is observed every year on October 21 to pay homage to the 10 policemen who were killed in an ambush by Chinese troops in 1959 in Ladakh's Hot Spring area.

In the chilling winter at a height of 10,500 feet, it was the CRPF that bore the brunt of the first onslaught of the Chinese aggression at Hot Spring in Ladakh on October 21, 1959, when a small CRPF patrol was ambushed and heavily outnumbered by the Chinese army.

Chinese Army personnel opened fire and threw grenades at the police party of 20 personnel.

Ten of them died and seven were taken prisoners by the Chinese and the remaining managed to escape. The Annual Conference of Inspectors General of Police of States and Union Territories held in January 1960 decided that in order to commemorate the exceptional act of Valour by the men of CRPF, October 21 will be observed as 'Police Commemoration Day' across the country.

Since the year 2012, the Police Commemoration Day Parade is being held at the National level at the Police Memorial, Chanakyapuri.

Since 1961, more than 33,000 police personnel have sacrificed their lives for the security of the nation and service to society.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will pay homage to police martyrs at the National Police Memorial, New Delhi on October 21 at 8 AM on the occasion of the Police Commemoration Day parade.