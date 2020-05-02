Police challenges bookie Sanjeev Chawla's bail in Delhi High Court

Moments after the Patiala House Court granted bail to cricket bookie Sanjeev Chawla on Saturday, the Delhi Police has challenged the bail order in Delhi High Court.

Chawla was granted bail by the court on a bail bond of Rs 2 lakh.

The police claimed that it took 20 years to bring Chawla to justice in India and there is a likelihood of the accused fleeing away from justice.

Earlier today, bail was granted to the bookie who is an accused in a case of match-fixing racket busted in 2000. It is a conditional bail that requires him not to leave India without permission.

Chawla was asked to provide his and his brother's phone numbers to the police and numbers be kept operational all the time. His voice sample and specimen handwriting were also directed to be taken.

In his bail plea, the accused had insisted that "the conditions in the jail are not hygienic and there is a threat of coronavirus in the Jail and therefore, in view of the imminent threat of epidemic Corona in the jail as well and hence prays his release on bail."

The court observed that in the wake of COVID-19, the trial is likely to take time. "The applicant is in custody for the last 76 days, the investigation is complete, chargesheet has been filed, three other co-accused persons have already been released on bail and trial is likely to take time.... ...in view of COVID-19 pandemic which is not likely to end before one or two years as per WHO, and in view of the fact that no cricket match was thrown/lost pursuant to alleged match-fixing, the applicant/accused Sanjeev Kumar Chawla is ordered to be released on bail," the court ordered.