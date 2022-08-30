Search icon
Video: Police call in bulldozer to help woman after in-laws refuse to let her in

The cops responded to a woman's call for help by deploying a bulldozer, video shows how they made her in-laws relent and let her enter the house.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 30, 2022, 04:43 PM IST

Photo: Screengrab/ @ZeeNews

A woman embroiled in a dowry dispute and denied entry by in-laws into their and her home despite a court order, sought support of the Police in her quest. The cops responded by calling in a bulldozer to her aid on Tuesday.

The matter is from Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor district. The woman was not let inside her husband’s house, falling in the Harinagar area under the Haldaur police station. The Allahabad High Court ordered the police to help Nutan Malik. The moment of action has been recorded on video.

The family closed the doors when the woman reached the house with the police. When they refused to let her in despite prolonged discussions, a bulldozer was deployed to break the door. The action made the in-laws relent and the door was opened.

 

 

Bulldozer action in dowry dispute: Know the matter here

Malik, hailing from Dhokalpur village, had married Robin Singh of Harinagar 5 years ago. However, her marriage to the bank manager soon hit troubled waters. Robin was arrested in 2019 in a case of harassment over dowry filed against him by his wife.

Malik was thrown out of the house after filing the case and had been living at her parents’ ever since, the police said.

Seeking justice for his daughter, Malik’s father moved the Allahabad HC after which the directions came for her security and re-entry into the marital home. The woman was given police protection after she was helped in entering the house, ASP (City) Dr Praveen Ranjan Singh informed.

