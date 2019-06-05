Police await Delhi government's sanction to file chargesheet against ex-minister

The Delhi Police is still awaiting a sanction from the city government to file a chargesheet against former minister Sandeep Kumar, who was accused of rape in 2016, an officer said on Tuesday.

"We have sent a reminder to the Delhi government. Kumar has been booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act and that is why a sanction is needed from the city government," the senior officer of the Delhi Police said.

Kumar was sacked by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal after a CD purportedly showing him in a compromising position with a woman surfaced in 2016. He was subsequently booked for rape and under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

No immediate reaction was available from the Delhi government.