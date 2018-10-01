Police anticipate trouble during Bharatiya Kisan Union march, impose prohibitory orders in east, northeast Delhi

In east Delhi, the prohibitory orders, issued by Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Pankaj Singh under section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code, would be in force until October 8.

The city police Monday imposed prohibitory orders in east and northeast Delhi, anticipating law and order problems as thousands of Bhartiya Kisan Union members are on a march from Haridwar to reach the national capital Tuesday.

In east Delhi, the prohibitory orders, issued by Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Pankaj Singh under section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code, would be in force until October 8.

It covers Preet Vihar, Jagatpuri, Shakarpur, Madhu Vihar, Ghazipur, Mayur Vihar, Mandawli, Pandav Nagar, Kalyanpuri and New Ashok Nagar police station limits.

In northeast Delhi, the prohibitory orders were issued by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Atul Kumar Thakur and will be in force till October 4.

The Delhi Police is also in touch with its counterpart in Uttar Pradesh to ensure that the protesting farmers do not enter Delhi. "They have not sought any permission from the Delhi Police for the protests," a senior police official said.

The order prohibits assembly of five or more people and holding of any public meeting. It also prohibits the usage of any amplifier, loudspeaker, and similar instruments.

According to the orders, police have received information that BKU president Rakesh Tikait, along with a large number of protestors, is on a march -- Kisan Kranti Yatra -- from Haridwar to Kisan Ghat in New Delhi.

The march is being organised from Patanjali (Uttarakhand) to Kisan Ghat (Delhi) via Muzaffarnagar, Daurala, Partapur, Modi Nagar/Muradnagar, Hindon Ghat between September 23 to October 2, Thakur said.

It will pass through Ghaziabad (in Uttar Pradesh) and will proceed via Preet Vihar and Geeta Colony flyover in east Delhi on Tuesday.

"A large number of protesters are likely to come in Delhi from bordering areas of east district. This may create law and order situation and may disturb the peace and tranquillity and endanger human life or property in the area of east district," Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Pankaj Singh said.

Northeast Delhi DCP Thakur said, "As it has been experienced in the past, during the Kisan Kranti Yatra, a large number of protestors/participants plans to enter in the area of north-east district from the borders of Delhi-Uttar Pradesh." The protesters are proceeding towards Delhi with hundreds of tractor-trolleys and private vehicles, according to the order by the DCP (East). They may also be carrying sticks/lathis/cans and possibility of them turning unruly cannot be ruled out on slightest provocation, it said.

"The yatra, thus has potential of disruption of traffic and creating law and order problems. Hence, it is essential to maintain law and order and peace in the national capital territory of Delhi with intent to avoid any inconvenience to general public," said the order.

There are also instructions against carrying firearms, stones and corrosive substances.

The protestors are marching towards the national capital with their several demands including farm loan-waiver.

Section 144 of the CrPC of 1973 empowers an executive magistrate to prohibit an assembly of more than four people in an area.

The Delhi Traffic Police has also issued an advisory asking motorists to avoid the Meerut Expressway.

"In view of the large scale gathering of protestors on the Ghazipur border, the motorists going towards Ghaziabad, Hapur, Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Roorkee, Haridwar are advised to avoid the Meerut Expressway (Ghazipur Border) and take alternative routes as per their convenience," the advisory said.

Those going towards Ghaziabad can take Ghazipur Chowk, Road No 56 towards ISBT Anand Vihar, Apsara Border, GT Road and Mohan Nagar, it said.

Commuters can also drive through Shahdara, Dilshad Garden, Mohan Garden to recah Ghaziabad.



For going towards Noida, commuters have been advised to take DND Flyover, Noida Link Road and Mahamaya Flyover.